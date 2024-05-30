Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Working out and staying in shape is so crucial as we get older. Remaining active can help prevent illnesses — and honestly, most just want to look good in their clothing! However, selecting and acquiring the correct activewear pieces can make your exercise process more fun and comfy. What’s more, finding the best pieces for plus-size bodies can be tedious, but we’re here to help!

From supportive sport bras to functional leggings, there is an athleisure fashion piece that will make your workouts more comfy and effective. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 plus size-friendly athleisure pieces that are perfect for any season — and they start at just $12! Read on to see our picks!

1. Comfy Casual: These yoga sweatpants are versatile enough to handle a workout or lounging on the couch— just $25!

2. Biker Babe: We love these biker shorts because they’re so stretchy and they have pockets — just $22!

3. Oversized Vibes: This T-shirt comes oversized and it pairs perfectly with biker shorts — was $23, now just $12!

4. Flow On: These athletic shorts are dainty and lightweight — was $20, now just $15!

5. Get Moving: If you like the cargo trend, you’ll love these hiking cargo pants – just $29!

6. Everyday Essential: This workout tank is neutral and airy — just $14!

7. Fitness Diva: You’ll love this sleeveless dress if you prefer flirty, effective options while working out — just $69

8. Closet Staple: Everyone loves a good pair of leggings and this par of booty boost active 7/8 leggings from Spanx are perfect because they stop before the ankle— just $98!

9. Crop It: This crop top uses Nike’s signature Dri-FIT technology for an option that’ll stay dry no matter how sweaty you get — just $50!

10. Cozy Energy: These terry shorts are soft and you can pair them with T-shirts or hoodies — just $49!

11. Extended Cut: For those who need a little more coverage, these bike shorts have a high waist and stops right above the knee — just $49!

12. On Trend: These wide leg pants have side zippers to make sure you won’t overheat — was $69, now just $34!

13. Tashi Duncan Realness: If you’re obsessed with Zendaya and Challengers, then this skort is right up your alley — just $72!

14. Sweet Support: This sports bra will make sure the girls are supported during even the most rigorous exercise routine — just $40!

15. Coordinated Queen: This workout set is flexible and will move with your body flawlessly — was $33, now just $28!