I don’t know if it’s the fact that it’s Gwyneth Paltrow-approved, but there’s something about doing a Pilates class that just channels rich mom energy. Just hearing the word Pilates, I immediately think of an effortlessly-chic rich mom that drops her kids off at school in a stylish athleisure outfit, goes to pick up her favorite green juice and then heads to Pilates to start the day off right. And I think we can all admit that on less-than-glamorous days we’ve all dreamed about living the rich Pilates mom life a time or 10.

As the saying goes, “Don’t dress for the job you want, not the job you have,” — and the job we want is Rich Pilates Mom. These 17 stylish athleisure pieces will help you to manifest just that. The pieces in this roundup include things like slimming half-zips, tummy control-leggings and booty-lifting shorts that will be great for both Pilates and running errands after. Keep scrolling to shop our lineup of fashionable athleisure pieces to channel your inner rich Pilates mom.

1. Here for a Half-Zip: Long-sleeve half-zip tops like this one are the perfect choice to wear when you have a workout class followed by a full day of errand-running — $30!

2. Skimming in Skims: This Skims Fits Everybody bralette helps to hold the girls in tight while also being soft on the skin — $34!

3. Designer Dupe: Much like an Alo style we’ve seen, this athletic crop top gives you an expensive look for a much lower price — $33!

4. Prettiest Prints: Mix fashion with workout wear with this workout bra that has cute ruffle features on each strap and comes in so many cute prints like green gingham, pink florals and lavender gingham — was $58, now $47!

5. Bestselling Bra: Take the guesswork out of finding a good workout bra with this bestselling style that has over 13,300 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers — $22!

6. Live, Love, lululemon: If you’re forever a lululemon lover, you’ll definitely want to check out these flattering high-rise leggings that feel butter-soft and “barely there” — $98!

7. Partially Pajamas: Yes, you read that right! This slim-fit workout set with a long-sleeve top and yoga-style pants can also double as comfortable pajamas — $43!

8. Wonderfully Wire-Free: An Amazon bestseller, shoppers love the wire-free design of this sports bra and how it doubles as both a bra and tank top — was $27, now $23!

9. Sleek and Slim-Fit: Not only do these joggers have a sleek and slim-fitting design, they’re also incredibly customizable, as they come in both full and capri lengths and are available in over 40 colors and prints — $20!

10. Trusty Tanks: When in a pinch, you can always count on this shopper-loved pack of three workout tanks for easy and chic workout tops — was $46, now $30!

11. Take the Two-Piece: Make matching your workout outfits easier with this two-piece set that’s stylish and simple to throw on — $34!

12. Love a Long Sleeve: If you prefer long sleeve tops in your workouts, you’ll definitely want to check out this set that has a long-sleeve crop top, matching pants and a soft and stretchy ribbed fabric — $42!

13. Twisted and Trendy: Though this set has a simple design, there’s something about the twisted element of the workout bra that makes it extra stylish — $38!

14. Simple Sweatshirt: Add a cute, lightweight layer to a Pilates outfit with this Hanes sweatshirt that features a zip-up front, soft fleece fabric and hooded design — was $24, now $13!

15. Majorly Moisture-Wicking: One of the stand-out elements of this long-sleeve crew-neck T-shirt from Hanes is its ability to be insanely moisture-wicking no matter how sweaty your workouts may get — was $18, now $12!

16. One-of-a-Kind Onesie: Show off your figure in this easy-to-wear onesie that has long sleeves, a square-neck design and a soft, stretchy ribbed fabric — $30!

17. Tummy-Taming: These bestselling leggings feature a high waistline with gentle tummy-control compression to help slim your curves and help you feel extra confident during workouts — was $17, now $13!