The one and only sad thing about saying goodbye to winter is leaving the cozy parts of the season behind. But what if I told you that you don’t have to leave everything cozy behind? Yes, you heard that right! Cozy season doesn’t have to end — it just needs to change form. With these 17 lounge sets with pockets, you can bring the cozy season into spring.

The lounge sets in our roundup are as cozy as any winter set, but without the heavier fabrics and longer pants and sleeves. They’ll help you stay warm on the colder days of spring and cool on the warmer days. Better yet? They all include pockets that are great for keeping your hands warm or carrying small essentials. Keep on reading to see our top picks!

1. Lots of Colors: If you end up liking this tracksuit, know that you come back and buy it in any of your favorite shades, whether you like neutrals or a pop of color — $60!

2. Couch Date-Friendly: Perfect for days cozied up on the couch with a glass of wine and snacks, this lounge set features wide leg pants, a crew neck sweatshirt and a soft and stretchy fabric blend — $48!

3. Cool-Girl Chic: Achieve the cool-girl chic aesthetic in this two-piece set that features a cozy cardigan, high-waisted pants and soft, stretchy knit fabric — $52!

4. Perfect Pullover: If you’re a V-neck lover, you’re definitely going to want to check out this lounge set that features a deep V-neck sweatshirt, wide-leg pants and a cozy but stretchy fabric — $59!

5. Lunch or Lounge: This lounge set is so chic that you could both go to lunch with friends and come home and lounge in it after — $53!

6. Uniquely Knitted: Do something different with your loungewear style by selecting this two-piece set that has a unique, ribbed square knit fabric, shorts and cap-sleeve top — $36!

7. Fuzzy Fleece: Though we tend to associate anything fleece with winter, this two-piece set has a fuzzy fleece fabric that’s lightweight enough to wear in spring too — $54!

8. Three For Two: Get the three for the price of one in this three-piece knit lounge set that includes a cropped tank top, long duster cardigan and straight-leg pants — $51!

9. Best for Beach Days: Great for a day on the beach or on a patio with a refreshing drink, this lounge set is made of a soft and breathable linen-like fabric — was $26, now $20!

10. Ribbed and Relaxed: Come home after a long work day and relax in this rib-knit two-piece set that could also be used as pajamas — $35!

11. Wonderfully Waffled: Wear these cozy lounge shorts from spring all the way through summer, as they come in a lightweight and breathable waffle-knit fabric. Pair with the matching top to get the full set — was $40, now $16!

12. Cropped and Cute: These cropped wide leg pants from Quince could be worn for everything from picking the kids up at school to casual coffee dates. Get this sweatshirt to match it — was $70, now $40!

13. Boho Chic: With its muted tones, lightweight gauze-like fabric and flowy constriction, this set from Target is definitely made for lovers of boho style — $45!

14. Softest Set: We can’t imagine a set softer than this one, thanks to its cozy and stretchy rayon-spandex fabric blend — $43!

15. Easy and Breezy: Perfect for the warmer spring days, this set could be dressed up with heels and a clutch or down with sandals and some minimal jewelry — was $50, now $26!

16. Here For The Half-Zip: The half-zip sweatshirt in this set is perfect for spring, knowing that you can zip it up when it gets cold and down when it warms up — was $53, now $48!

17. To Die for Tie Dye: If you’re a lover of tie dye, you need to take a look at this lounge set that comes in a few different colored tie dye patterns — $26!