If you’re anything like me, you used to be under the impression that a good outfit meant sacrificing comfort (pain is beauty, suffering is fashion, right?). While in some cases that still may be true, thanks to today’s fashion technology, it no longer has to be! Now, I can have a dress to wear to work and instantly come home and lounge in too!

The frock that’s equally cozy and chic? Spanx’s new AirEssentials Maxi T-Shirt Dress, of course! It’s already a bestseller and selling out on their site, and I’ve truly never felt such a soft and performance-friendly material like Spanx’s AirEssentials fabric. As the name implies, it feels light as air, almost like an athletic-style fabric — but still cozy enough to always feel comfortable in.

In a brilliant move, they mixed the velvety smooth material with the chic style of a simple maxi dress. It features short sleeves, a crew neckline, a body-skimming fit and two slits on the bottom of each side of the dress. It’s not necessarily a style you would wear for an interview or a big presentation day, but it’s certainly ideal for all of the low-key work days in between.

What makes the fabric so cozy for lounge days is its fine-knit construction and fabric makeup, which includes a modal, polyester and elastane mixture. This fabric blend allows for it to have four-way stretch and incredible breathability. Easy to wash, the brand recommends a cold, gentle cycle in the washing machine and tumble dry on low.

For work, I’ll wear it with a simple pair of flats or sleek kitten heels if I need to be extra dressy. On top of that, I’ll add some gold jewelry and a belt to dress it up a little further, and add a touch of my personal style as well — along with an extra layer like a jacket or cardigan to throw over my shoulders to keep warm. But I’ll also rock it with a fresh pair of tennis shoes and some more minimal jewelry for casual coffee dates or farmer’s market runs on the weekend as. And when I’m ready to lounge in it, I’ll throw on my slippers, favorite show and grab a snack.

The dress comes in at $138 at Spanx, which is on the pricier side — but for being such a staple in my everyday wardrobe, it has proven to be well worth the cost. Made for every body type, you can find it in sizes XS-3X and three chic colors: black and white striped, black and a muted red too. I’m obsessed!

