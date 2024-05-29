Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know about you, but I have the toughest time finding comfortable bras. From painful underwires that scratch up my chest to ill-fitting cups, I’ve searched high and low for an alternative. While there are wire-free bra styles that fit the bill, I’ve grown to love long-line sports bras.

Not only are the comfortable and hold me in place when I’m running around New York City, but they also serve as pretty cool crop tops. I’ve worn high-impact sports bras with leggings and joggers around the house. They’ve also come in handy for street-style inspired looks with blazers, jeans and wedges. Now that the weather is finally warming up, I’m excited to find a sports bra that doubles as an everyday essential I can wear in different ways.

It should come as no surprise, but Amazon was one of the first places I went to launch my search. Of course, the trusted e-tailer delivered the goods! I scrolled by The Gym People’s bestselling Long-line Wire-free Sports Bra and immediately added it to my cart. Best of all? It’s on sale for 15% off, which is music to my frugal ears.

If the bestseller tag wasn’t enough to reel me in, the fact that over 6,000 shoppers purchased the sports bra in the past month did. The medium-support top has sweat-wicking fabric to keep notoriously sweaty gals like myself nice and dry. The breathable, stretchy fabric supports the bust, even during medium and high-impact activities. The racerback design relieves shoulder pressure and helps the bra stay in place.

Of course, you can wear this sports bra as it was intended with leggings, tennis skirts and sneakers. Since it’s great for medium to high-impact, you can rock it to your favorite fitness class. However, the long-line design makes it perfect for dressing up with trousers, jeans, oversized joggers, and even high heels.

I’m not the only one looking forward to rocking this bestseller. Savvy Amazon shoppers shared reviews detailing their thoughts on the sports bra. Some even uploaded pictures of them wearing it. “I will live in these all summer,” one five-star shopper captioned their review. “This is such a nice top and feels expensive,” another reviewer raved. “It gives me great support during my workouts and it’s really flattering. It has held up nicely through several washes,” they shared before offering details on the fit. “It hits me a little bit higher than it does on the model (I have a longer torso), but I’m okay with that. This fit me true to size.”

I’m anxiously anticipating the arrival of this shopper-approved sports bra! If you’re on the hunt for a versatile style you can rock to the gym or while you’re running errands, check out The Gym People’s Long-line WIre-free Sports Bra while it’s still on sale for just $23!

Get The Gym People’s Long-line Wire-free Sports Bra for just $23 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

