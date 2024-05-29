Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to doing a clothing overhaul of any kind, it usually takes a spark of inspiration to push you to get it done. Usually that spark of motivation is brought about by something new that gets you excited to replace things you already have. For me, that push to overhaul all of my fancy and expensive bras came from seeing Walmart’s new Joyspun intimates, which will revive my bra collection with some much needed newness.

The collection is truly all-encompassing and contains everything one could need in an everyday bra. For me, I wear an everyday T-shirt bra the most, so I’ll definitely be grabbing myself one of those. But I also love that the options span across different categories — this bandeau bra, for example, is perfect for wearing under my strapless tops and dresses.

Joyspun truly kept everyone in mind when creating this collection, as it even caters to new moms who might need a pumping bra or even a nursing bra. While many bra collection overhauls can cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, I’m happy to say this one won’t cause me to go over budget. In fact, prices start at only $10 and go up to just $17.

Joyspun Glossy Shine Wirefree Bra

Though a bra is an undergarment, I still want it to look and feel sleek underneath my clothes — even if it’s just for my eyes to see. Look good, feel good, right? That’s exactly what this bra does. It has a glossy finish and is also wire-free, which means it’s both extra comfortable and undetectable.

$13.00 See it!

Joyspun Smoothing T-Shirt Bra

A T-shirt bra is probably my most-used type of bra, aside from sports bras, which means it’s absolutely essential for me to have a new one ready in case another gives out. I like this one for its hidden underwire, which gives my bust a little lift without being too much. I’ll be getting it in black for darker T-shirts, beige to match my skin and maybe even a fun pattern like leopard print.

$13.00 See it!

Joyspun Pullover Comfort Bralette

On the days I don’t want to put on a bra but simply must, I’m going to focus on comfort by grabbing this bralette. It’ll properly support my chest if I have to go out, but it’s also comfortable enough to wear alone and lounge in. It’s made of nylon and spandex fabric, which makes it soft and stretchy, just like a favorite T-shirt.

$12.00 See it!

Joyspun Fit Stretch Bandeau Bra

A bandeau bra may not be your everyday bra, but boy, does it come in handy when you need it. We own a variety of clothes with a variety of designs, and this bra especially caters to strapless tops and dresses, which is exactly what I’ll be using it for. I’ll likely grab for it on days I want to wear a comfier bra too, thanks to its nylon and spandex fabric.

$10.00 See it!

Joyspun Lace Push Up Bra

There are also days when I want to embrace my femininity and make my bust truly pop, which is where a lace push-up bra like this one comes in. It helps to give extra lift to the girls, while it also features a buttery-soft fabric, a sexy lace overlay and a back-smoothing design.

$13.00 See it!

