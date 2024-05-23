Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whew! The quest to find quality bras has been an interesting journey for me. I’ve made it a point to ditch styles with underwire. I can’t even count all of the times I’ve had painful metal wires snake their way out of bras causing tons of discomfort and scratches in some cases. I’ve switched over to wireless bras instead, but I’ve found many of them aren’t as supportive as I’d like them to be.

Last month, I got to check out two new wireless bras from leading lifestyle brand ThirdLove. The Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra is my absolute favorite. Not only is it free of painful wires, but it’s seamless. That means it goes undetected underneath my clothes. I’m so glad I can rock lightweight fabrics and thinner materials without my shirts revealing the outline of whatever bra I wore that day.

This bra offers so much pizazz without the pain, and that’s huge! The Form 360 Wireless Bra fits comfortably, lifts and supports. ThirdLove has a unique Precise Sizing design to combat discomfort from small bands with large cups. All you have to do is select your band size and your cup size to determine your Precise Size. Cup sizes range from AA-H, while bands run from 32-44, making it ultra-size inclusive.

The full-coverage bra has a V-neck design and built-in foam cups to lift and support. It’s made from 4-way stretch fabric so it fits like a glove. The bra comes in four classic colors, taupe, a pretty pink shade named ballet, heather grey and black. There are also limited edition shades that are perfect for spring and summer, including stormy lilac, grey mist and midnight teal.

Shoppers love this bra. One perfect five-star reviewer raved that it’s “one of the most comfortable bras” they’ve ever owned.

Another reviewer shared how their experience with this wireless bra compared to other styles on the market. “My boobs don’t fall out the bottom,” they captioned their review. “The thing about other wireless bras that I have found is that my boobs tend to fall out the bottom. They don’t with this one. It’s life-changing not having to dig into your bra to grab your breasts from underneath the band [to] set them back in the cup. IYKYK. Seriously worth it.”

There’s nothing like finding a bra that causes pain, discomfort or fits weirdly. This shopper-approved find is a clutch option for fashionistas on the hunt for a seamless style that lifts and supports

