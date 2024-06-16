To celebrate Father’s Day, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton released a new photo of their children.

William, 41, admired a beachfront view, wrapping his arms around sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 9, in the photo posted via social media on Sunday, June 16. The family members all wore casual shorts and blue shirts with William also sporting a baseball cap.

Kate, 42, who is a self-proclaimed “amateur” photographer, took the portrait earlier this year. The upload’s caption, in a major royal first, was written by George, Charlotte and Louis.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕G, C & L,” they wrote, signing off the note with their respective first initials.

The Prince of Wales also honored his own father, King Charles III, on Sunday. William uploaded a throwback photo where Charles, now 75, kicked a soccer ball to a toddler William.

“Happy Father’s Day, Pa,” William captioned the snap, using the nickname that both he and brother Prince Harry use for the king. (William and Harry, 39, are the sons of Charles and the late Princess Diana.)

One day before the holiday, William and Kate made a special appearance with their three kids at Trooping the Colour. Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis arrived at Buckingham Palace for the military flypast via gilded carriage, while William rode in the annual parade on horseback.

The family of five reunited on the palace balcony alongside Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla. The outing marked Kate’s first public engagement since undergoing cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales confirmed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer two months earlier and was advised to undergo a preventive course of chemotherapy. She canceled all public engagements to focus on her recovery.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate later wrote in a Friday, June 14, statement. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She continued, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Kate also hopes to “join a few public engagements” later this summer as she feels well enough, but specific scheduling details have not been confirmed.