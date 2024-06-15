Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are still as in love as ever after 13 years of marriage.

William, 41, and Kate, 42, stepped out at Trooping the Colour together on Saturday, June 15, standing side by side on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the military flypast. In between watching the festivities, the couple took a moment to themselves. In a sweet photo, Kate gazed adoringly at the Prince of Wales with a big smile on her face. William similarly beamed as he looked back at his wife.

The married couple, who celebrated their 13th anniversary in April, were joined on Saturday by their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5. The young royals all coordinated in navy as they stood directly in front of their parents.

The Wales family of five appeared alongside King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor.

Trooping the Colour 2024 was Kate’s first public appearance since undergoing cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer two months earlier, canceling her engagements as she recuperates.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate later said in a Friday, June 14, statement. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She continued, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Kate further noted that she also hopes to “join a few public engagements” later this summer as she feels well enough.

William, meanwhile, has continued on with solo appearances throughout the year. During such visits, he often shares updates royal watchers that Kate is “doing well.”

In her Friday statement, Kate gushed about William’s support.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” she added. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

According to royal author Christopher Andersen, Kate has remained optimistic throughout her cancer battle.

“She remains a ray of light in what can often be a suffocatingly stuffy environment behind palace walls,” Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly in April, noting their 13th anniversary was particularly “bittersweet” this year. “When they celebrated their 12th anniversary by releasing a photo of themselves smiling broadly on bicycles, no one could have imagined that a year later both Kate and the king would be battling cancer.”

William’s father, Charles, confirmed in February that he had also been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.