Princess Kate Middleton is slowly returning to her public-facing duties and offered an update amid her ongoing health struggles.

The Princess of Wales, 42, offered a personal message to the public on Friday, June 14, nearly three months after she announced she was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered after she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January. Since then, Kate has completely stepped out of the public eye and asked for privacy as she undergoes preventative treatment.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last

couple of months,” she wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

In her statement, Kate announced that she would slowly return to her public-facing duties, including Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.

Keep reading for everything we know about Kate’s return amid her health struggles.

Is Kate Middleton Still Undergoing Chemotherapy?

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” Kate wrote in her Friday statement. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

How Is Kate Middleton’s Health?

While Kate is “making good progress,” she admitted there have been ups and downs in her recovery.

“As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she explained. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Through the experience, Kate is “learning how to be patient,” especially in times of “uncertainty,” adding, “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Is Kate Middleton Returning to Her Public Duties?

Kate acknowledged she’s not “out of the woods yet,” but she is hopeful she can attend “a few public engagements over the summer.”

While she’s recuperating, an insider told Us Weekly in May that Kate has been spotted in public with her and her husband Prince William’s children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

What Will Kate Middleton Do at Trooping the Colour?

Kate said she’s “looking forward to attending” the 2024 Trooping the Colour, a ceremony commemorating King Charles III‘s birthday with a grand military parade and the famous gathering of royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Royal Air Force fly-over.

Charles, 75, who is also battling an undisclosed type of cancer, is excited for Kate’s participation.

“His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

A royal insider told Us that Kate “will be in a carriage” with her children during the parade. Charles, who rode on horseback last year, will also reportedly be in a carriage under the advisement of his doctor.

What Has Prince William Said About Kate’s Health?

The Prince of Wales, 41, gave an update about his wife while speaking with veterans at the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday, June 5. He said his Kate is “getting better” as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy, adding, “She’d have loved to be here.”