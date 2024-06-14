Returning in a stunning, contemplative new photo, Princess Kate Middleton confirmed that she is set to the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 15, after recent reports said otherwise. In an emotional new statement, she gives an extensive update on her health and state of mind.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” the Princess of Wales, 42, shared in a statement on Friday, June 14. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

In the new photo, the royal looks serene as she stands against a tree alongside a placid body of water; she wears a casual blazer, white shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

Kate continued in her statement, “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She also revealed that her treatment will be ongoing for “a few more months” but has been “starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate also expressed her excitement to attend the Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” she concluded. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

“She will be in a carriage with the kids [Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5],” a royal insider tells Us Weekly about Saturday’s Trooping event.

The striking new photo, snapped by Matt Porteous in Windsor earlier this week, is the first image of the Princess since she shared news of her cancer diagnosis in a March video.

Earlier this month the palace announced that Prince William would attend the annual Trooping the Colour celebration without his wife as she continued treatment. On June 8, the Princess of Wales — who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards — even apologized to the Irish Guards for her absence, sending well wishes.

“Being your Colonel remains a great honor and I’m very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she shared via X, in part. “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Kate revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in a video published on March 22, after undergoing an abdominal procedure months prior. Details about the Princess of Wales’ medical condition came after weeks of social media speculation about her wellbeing.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I’ve been recovering from surgery,” Kate shared. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me for which I’m so grateful.”

She continued: “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate explained that the news was a “huge shock” for her family, noting that she and William wanted to tell their three kids the news before taking it public.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” she shared. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

Kate seemed to be in positive spirits as she told royal watchers that she’s “getting stronger every day” by focusing on what’s important.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she added. “We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Multiple reports about Kate’s return to public duty have been swirling online, but there is no definitive return date for the royal.

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” Kensington Palace said in a May statement as a new Early Childhood report was released. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”