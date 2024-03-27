Princess Kate Middleton sent shockwaves around the world when she announced her cancer diagnosis in a March 22 video statement.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” the Princess of Wales, 42, said. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

While sharing her health update, Kate did not disclose the type of cancer for which she was being treated. She noted that she’s “well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help her heal” her mind, body and spirit.

After news broke of her cancer diagnosis, questions swirled regarding her condition and treatment. Now, Us Weekly is breaking down the answers to those burning questions.

What Is Preventative Chemotherapy?

Preventative chemotherapy, technically known as adjuvant chemotherapy, is designed to target and kill remaining microscopic cancer cells that were missed during surgical removal of a tumor and to destroy cells that may have spread to other parts of the body.

When Did Kate Begin Treatment?

Kensington Palace announced that Kate “started a course of preventative chemotherapy” in late February and didn’t specify when she would finish. Experts note people receiving cancer treatment — including chemo and radiation — often have sensitive immune systems, which means Kate may have to avoid public facing meet-and-greet events for a certain time period.

What Type of Cancer Does Kate Have?

The palace did not reveal what type of cancer Kate has or what stage it is in. Preventative chemotherapy is said to be most effective for breast, bowel and lung cancer and is often utilized following surgery for epithelial ovarian cancer.

Why Did Kate Wait to Reveal Her Diagnosis?

A source tells Us that Kate was diagnosed in late February and wanted to wait until she and her husband, Prince William, told their children before announcing it.

Kate addressed their decision in her video message, saying, “Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Who Knew About Kate’s Diagnosis?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were made aware of Kate’s health status before her official announcement. “[Charles was] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.