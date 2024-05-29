Royal watchers are all wondering when Princess Kate Middleton is set to return to work.

The Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January and kept public appearances to a minimum as she recovered. After widespread speculation about her whereabouts, Kate announced on March 22 that she has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and was undergoing preventative treatment.

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she said, thanking husband Prince William for his ongoing support.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she continued. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Despite taking a step back from public duties, Kate has continued the “clear commitment” she made to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood while undergoing treatment.

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared in a May statement amid the release of a new Early Childhood report. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

While there have been no definitive details about Kate’s return to work date, multiple outlets have reported when the Princess of Wales will be back to public duty. Keep scrolling for a full roundup:

Working With Early Childhood

Kate’s work with Early Childhood is “always on” Christian Guy, executive director of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, shared in a statement with People on May 20, noting that her charity work has continued to be “a huge priority” as she undergoes treatment.

The 1st Report About Her Return

Royal expert Richard Eden told the Daily Mail on May 24 that Kate’s friends have projected that she will return to public duties in the fall but ““no one wants to put any pressure” on her, a source said.

Being Spotted Out

A source told Us Weekly on May 28 that Kate has been seen in public with her children.

Staying Out of the Public Eye

A separate source report from Vanity Fair, published on May 28, claimed that Kate does not have a projected return date. (This appeared to be a response to the Daily Mail’s quotes about her autumn return.)

“There is no timeline, and there is certainly no hurry,” the insider claimed. “It will be when Catherine feels ready and when she gets the greenlight from her medical team. But she will 100 percent be coming back to work, of that there is no question.”