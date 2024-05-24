Royal watchers may have to wait several months for Princess Kate Middleton to officially return to the spotlight and resume her public duties — at least according to recent reports.

Royal expert Richard Eden told the Daily Mail on Thursday, May 23, that the Princess of Wales’ friends have projected the autumn for her return to work as a senior royal family member. However, the source told Eden that “no one wants to put any pressure” on Kate, 42, as she recovers from ongoing cancer treatment. (Tatler has appeared to cosign the report.)

“The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year,” the insider added. “What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait.”

The source told Eden that Kate has been “given as much time as she needs,” which is a reflection of her “importance to the future of the Monarchy.”

Questions about Kate’s health arose earlier this year after the Princess of Wales underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January. More than two months later, she released a video on March 22, revealing that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and was undergoing preventative treatment.

“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said in her statement at the time. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

Despite taking a step back from her public facing duties, Kate has been working behind the scenes, especially with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood work. A representative told the Daily Mail earlier this week that she’s “excited” for the next phase of her work with the foundation just as they released the “Prioritizing Early Childhood for a Happier, Healthier Society” report on Tuesday, May 21.

“This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work,” the Kensington Palace spokesperson shared. “But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now. She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

A Times of London report from earlier this month also revealed that Kate was “keen” to show her face at some royal event but is “expected to be away from public duties for some time.”