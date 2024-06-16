Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Peter Weber fueled dating rumors in and out of The Traitors castle, and she is finally setting the record straight on where they stand.

“We’re very good friends,” Ekin-Su, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saturday, June 15. “We have a special friendship [and] he’s a lovely guy.”

Ekin-Su, who won season 8 of Love Island U.K., met Peter, 32, when they filmed The Traitors season 2 in Scotland. After filming concluded — neither Ekin-Su nor Peter ultimately won — fans wondered if they fostered a showmance after the British reality TV star traveled to Los Angeles and met Peter’s mother, Barb Weber, and they posed for an Instagram photo together. Barb also commented on several of Ekin-Su’s posts, which she infamously did on Peter’s now-ex Kelley Flanagan’s page during the pair’s on-off romance.

“I met his mom when I was in L.A. [and] the whole family to be fair,” Ekin-Su, wearing a Toni Maticevski gown with APM jewelry, told Us on Saturday. “We stay in touch [and] we speak.”

According to Ekin-Su, she “might” visit the pilot in New York — Manhattan is Peter’s United Airlines base — later in June.

Before planning a trip to the Big Apple to hang with the former Bachelor, Ekin-Su enjoyed another Traitors reunion at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. She was joined by fellow season 2 alums Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Phaedra Parks and winner Trishelle Cannatella on the red carpet.

“I made the best friends; everyone’s amazing,” Ekin-Su gushed of her time on the Peacock reality TV show. “I love the Americans. You guys rock. … We just had such a bond, even though in the castle we were all kind of paranoid about each other.”

In addition to her “really good” friend Peter, Ekin-Su formed strong friendships with the likes of Phaedra, 50, Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina despite “the whole shield thing.”

“We’re all friends and I keep in touch with them,” the Love Island alum gushed. “Good friendships come out of a really, really good show. I heard they’re filming season 3 [now] and I’m very jealous.”

Chrishell Stause, Ciara Miller, Gabby Windey and Lord Ivan Mountbatten are among the season 3 cast members for the competition show. When asked by Us, Ekin-Su gave her predictions on future players.

“I would like to see more politicians on there,” she said. “I think politicians are really good at manipulating. I thought John [Bercow] was a Traitor for a long time, but he wasn’t.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo