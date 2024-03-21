Peter Weber Mistook Ekin-Su for Kelley Flanagan on the Traitors

Peter Weber had a “panic” over a case of mistaken identity when he first arrived on season 2 of The Traitors.

The former Bachelor star, 32, revealed during a recent appearance on the “Trading Secrets” podcast that he thought his ex Kelley Flanagan was on the show. “I thought Kelley was there the first day,” Weber recalled. “First day we were driving to the castle and we were all in these landrovers and there was four [of us] in each car. You only met three people at first before everyone shows up to the castle.”

He continued, “We’re driving around doing some tracking shots and I’m in the front right seat of the car. Ekin-Su is in the front right seat of her car and we’re passing each other.”

Weber recalled that his heart “stop[ped]” when he thought he saw his ex-girlfriend. “I’m like, ‘They brought Kelley onto the show,’” he recounted. “I just literally drop, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’ I just kind of panic, I haven’t seen her since … we kind of ended things. And then we got out of the car and I saw it was Ekin-Su. I could breathe again.”

Flanagan, 32, was a contestant on his season of The Bachelor. Though the pilot sent her home before hometown dates, the pair became romantically involved post-show. After several months together, the couple announced their split on New Year’s Eve in December 2020 before rekindling things in early 2021. They broke up again that February.

“We had a great Valentine’s Day together. And then, again, there were just like little things. … It ended really badly,” Flanagan said on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast in May 2021. “I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”

Weber, meanwhile, called his relationship with Flanagan “amazing,” while looking back on their time together during an August 2021 episode of the “Tea With Publyssity” podcast. “Just because it didn’t work out, doesn’t mean that I think anything different of that,” he said.

The twosome briefly got back together but called it quits for good in early 2023.

After splitting, Flanagan began dating Ari Raptis, who she hard launched on Instagram in June 2023, sharing a photo of the duo rocking big smiles and formalwear. In a full circle moment, Weber is currently rumored to be dating Ekin-Su, who he was spotted looking cozy with in a Thursday, February 29, Instagram photo with other cast members. The former Bachelor star denied the speculation while speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month, saying that the pair are just “really good friends.”

“We got along very well, we get along very well,” he added. “We’re very similar. It’s one of the most beautiful friendships to come out of that experience, I can honestly say. She’s out in London now and she just started filming Big Brother, so I’m rooting for her on that.”