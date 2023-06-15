Kelley Flanagan introduced her new boyfriend to the world two months after ex Peter Weber confirmed their split.

The attorney, 31, revealed her romance with Ari Raptis via Instagram on Thursday, June 15, sharing a photo of the duo dressed in formalwear. The Bachelor season 24 alum tagged the couple’s location as The Breakers, which is a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

Earlier this month, Flanagan shared a photo of herself in the same black gown at the wedding of her sister Pamela, hinting that she brought Raptis as her date to the nuptials. “I’m honored to be your maid of honor and stand by you on your most special day,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram on June 8. “Love you sissy.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Flanagan’s Thursday upload marks the first appearance of Raptis on her social media accounts. It’s not clear how long they’ve been dating, but Weber, 31, confirmed in April that he and Flanagan had called it quits.

During an appearance at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, the pilot joked that he’s still looking for his future wife. When one of the attendees said, “Ladies, he’s still single. He’s in Calgary,” the season 24 Bachelor replied, “I am. First time here.”

An insider, meanwhile, confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Flanagan and Weber’s romance was over.

The Bachelorette alum and the Illinois native initially crossed paths shortly before season 24 of The Bachelor began filming in 2019. The pair hit it off when they met again on set, but Weber ultimately sent Flanagan home during week 7. He proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the March 2020 finale but ended their engagement to reunite with runner-up Madi Prewett. Weber and Prewett, 27, split just three days later.

Us broke the news in April 2020 that Weber and Flanagan were dating after reconnecting at the Super Bowl two months prior. “Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” an insider told Us at the time. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

In January 2021, Weber revealed that he and the University of Alabama alum had pulled the plug on their romance. “Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her.”

More than one year later, Us confirmed that the twosome were “full-on back together” after their brief split. “Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” a source explained at the time. “They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”