Another Bachelor breakup. Peter Weber confirmed his split from Kelley Flanagan after three years of dating.

Weber, 31, hinted at his relationship status during an appearance at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April. After joking in a video from the event that he’s attracted to a woman’s eyebrows, the beauty guru beside him teased that her colleague would get his “legs hair-free” for his “future wife.”

The Bachelor Nation alum replied, “I’ve still gotta find her.”

When the esthetician told her followers, “Ladies, he’s still single. He’s in Calgary,” Weber replied, “I am. First time here.”

A source has also confirmed to Us that it’s over for the pair.

Before filming for season 24 of The Bachelor was underway, the airline pilot and Flanagan randomly crossed paths when she ran into him at the same hotel.

When the show premiered a month later, Weber recognized the attorney instantly. Their relationship on the ABC series was off to a great start until the producers allegedly tried to keep the twosome away from each other.

“The first couple of weeks I saw him look at me differently compared to when we got on our one-on-one and I could tell a hundred percent that like producers were in his head,” Flanagan shared during an April 2020 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor towards me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bulls—t.’”

The University of Alabama alum was sent home during week 7 of the season and Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss. However, Weber ultimately ended his engagement to reunite with runner-up Madi Prewett, but the rekindled romance was short-lived.

In the midst of his relationship drama, Weber ran into Flanagan at the Super Bowl in Miami in February 2020.

“We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number,” Weber recalled on an episode of the “Viall Files” at the time. “We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April 2020 that the former Baylor University student and Flanagan were “fully dating.”

“Peter and Kelley are fully dating, but they aren’t admitting it to people,” a source told Us at the time. “She has been much more careful and has been staying in her house ever since her incident with Peter while walking on the Riverwalk in Chicago and doesn’t want to be criticized all over the internet.”

The couple went Instagram official in May 2020 with Weber posting a photo of himself and Flanagan in the cockpit of a small plane. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” he captioned the post.

In January 2021, the Adventures of Pilot Pete author shocked fans when he confessed that he and the Illinois native had called it quits.

“Kelley and I broke up two weeks ago. I flew to Chicago and was finished with the relationship, then my mom really encouraged us to be in the relationship if we wanted to be and to not give up,” Weber told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Kelley and I operate on two different frequencies, and one isn’t better or worse than the other; we’re just two different people, and those differences surfaced after eight months of dating. But I loved her like crazy, and my mom really cared about her.”

While the two briefly went their separate ways, they were spotted in Chicago together in 2022. After sparking speculation that they had rekindled their romance, Us confirmed in September 2022 that the duo were “full-on back together.”

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” a source exclusively explained to Us. “They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”