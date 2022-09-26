Flying high! Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are “full-on back together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The former Bachelor, 31, and the attorney, 30, “rekindled their romance this summer and have been spending a lot of time together since then,” the insider says.

The pilot has been “planning fun dates” with Flanagan following their 2020 split. The duo have been having “a lot of fun together” since reconnecting earlier this year.

“Peter wants to be in a serious committed relationship and his feelings for Kelley never went away,” the source adds, noting, “They’re both happy and looking forward to where things go this time around.”

The twosome met shortly before Weber filmed season 24 of the ABC dating series, which began in September 2019. After hitting if off pre-show, Flanagan surprised Weber when she was revealed as one of his suitors on the series.

The Illinois native was sent home before the hometown dates and Weber proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. The Oaks Christian High School alum, however, called off the engagement while the show was still airing, confessing that he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett.

Weber briefly reconnected with Prewett, 26, once cameras stopped rolling, but he began dating Flanagan in April 2020. The duo appeared to be moving forward with their relationship after announcing plans to move to New York City together in early 2021.

The former Bachelorette contestant revealed in a New Year’s Eve social media post that he and Flanagan had a change of plans. Instead of living together, he announced in December 2020 that they had called it quits.

Flanagan confirmed the split in her own Instagram post four days later and later claimed that Weber refused to hold off on the announcement until the new year as they allegedly discussed.

The twosome briefly “tried to get back together” and “work on things” in January, but Flanagan told Kaitlyn Bristowe in March 2021 on her “Off the Vine” podcast that their romance crashed and burned after Valentine’s Day.

Both Flanagan and Weber played the blame game in the months that followed, but the Adventures of Pilot Pete author said during an August 2021 appearance on “Tea With Publyssity” podcast that they’d since “moved on.”

Earlier this year, the influencer revealed that her relationship with Weber was “all fun and games,” but she didn’t see him as husband material. “Peter and I had a lot of fun, but I don’t know if I looked up to him in the way that I wanted to look up to my spouse,” she said while chatting with Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on a May episode of their “Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation” podcast. “I just didn’t look up to Peter in the way that I always hoped I would look up to my husband.”

However, three months later, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen spending time together in Chicago. Us confirmed in August that the exes attended the Chicago Cubs game together that month.

In September, the pair continued to fuel romance speculation when eagle-eyed fans noticed they were vacationing at the same Airbnb. They were also seen dancing together at the Thursday, September 22, gala honoring Tyler Cameron’s late mother, Andrea Cameron.

With reporting by Diana Cooper