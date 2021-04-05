Taking it easy! Peter Weber is keeping things casual when it comes to his dating life since moving to New York City, he revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“There’s a good sense of optimism [in New York] that you’re going to meet someone,” the former Bachelor, 29, said. “Personally, I’m not seriously dating at all, but just meeting people and having a good time and building my community. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

Though his love life isn’t his main priority, the pilot knows his perfect match will come along eventually.

“I’ve definitely had a whirlwind of two years there in the dating department and may have been chasing relationships for a little bit too long, but I still haven’t lost any faith,” Weber said. “I have all the faith in the world that my person is out there and we’re going to have a beautiful, beautiful life together. Just haven’t found her yet.”

Weber lives in New York City with Dustin Kendrick, whom he met on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. The roommates are set to release a podcast, “Bachelors in the City,” on Wednesday, April 14, where they’ll “talk about why we love the city so much and bring out a lot of cool influential people that are in the city.”

The Virginia native isn’t the only one new to the city. His ex-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, is set to move to the Big Apple soon.

Flanagan, 29, met Weber shortly before his season of The Bachelor began filming and subsequently joined the cast of season 24. Though the lawyer didn’t receive his final rose, the pair reconnected after the show’s finale in April 2020.

The former couple broke up in December 2020 and, although they’ve been spotted together since, are now officially over.

Flanagan first addressed the split in a January 3 Instagram post.

“Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed,” she wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter.”

Two months later, she told Kaitlyn Bristowe that she and Weber briefly gave the relationship another try.

“He essentially tried to get back together and was trying to work on things, and I was pretty, pretty hesitant toward all of it,” she said in the 35-year-old former Bachelorette’s “Off the Vine” podcast, confirming the pair met up in Tampa after she shared news of the breakup. “He’s telling me like, ‘I love you, I want to get back together with you.’”

While the attorney is currently being publicly pursued by fellow Bachelor Nation alum Bennett Jordan, Weber prefers to approach his dating life the old-fashioned way.

“Not that I would say I’m opposed to apps, like they can definitely work for sure, but I think there’s something to … meeting someone super organically and in person,” he said. “I don’t think anything can truly ever replace that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper