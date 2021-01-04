Kelley Flanagan is speaking out about her breakup with Bachelor alum Peter Weber, four days after he announced that they’d called it quits.

“I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing…” the 28-year-old captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram on Sunday, January 3. “It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed,” the attorney continued. “Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently.”

“I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter,” she concluded as she referenced the pair’s recent plans to move to Manhattan. “I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!”

Weber, 29, commented on her post with a red heart.

The pilot announced the end of their relationship on Wednesday, December 31, via Instagram.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he captioned a photo with Flanagan. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Flanagan appeared on Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020 but was cut from the competition in week 7. He gave the final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss before breaking off their engagement less than two months later because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewitt. They called it quits a couple of days after the Bachelor finale aired.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2020 that Weber and Flanagan were dating after reconnecting in Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic.