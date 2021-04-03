Start spreading the news! Peter Weber has been loving his life in New York City since making the move in January.

The former Bachelor, 29, details how he's been spending his time on the East Coast — and judging by the photos (see below), he looks like he's having a blast!

According to the pilot, his days involve everything from taking walks in the park with his beloved dog, Tripp, and spending time with family and friends to working out and eating right.

Weber has also been keeping busy recording “Bachelors in the City,” a new podcast about dating in the Big Apple that he and his fellow Bachelorette costar Dustin Kendrick have been recording.

“When Dustin moved in with me here in the city a couple months ago … we thought, you know, it’d be kind of cool to share our experiences with our following and just talk about why we love the city so much,” the TV personality exclusively told Us on Friday, April 2, announcing the news. “This is a really fun city … there’s a good sense of optimism that you’re going to meet someone. And, you know, me personally, I’m not seriously dating at all, but just meeting people and having a good time and building my community. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

As Us previously reported, Weber initially planned to move to Manhattan with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan before their December split. But since Kendrick also relocated, he’s been loving having him as a roommate.

“Honestly it was a blessing. I got super lucky,” he added. “Sometimes in life it’s just like, things happen for a reason. You don’t really see it in the moment, but obviously it was a tough time for me … I remember the first couple of weeks I was here, I was a little lonely in the apartment and didn’t know anyone, and it was completely unfurnished. I was like, ‘What am I going to do now?’ It was a tough moment, but I got through it and Dustin’s an amazing friend.”

