Next Chapter! Kelley Flanagan Is Moving to NYC After Peter Weber Split

Making moves! Kelley Flanagan candidly shared her aspirations for 2021 following her split from Peter Weber.

“2021 has been a rough start but if I’ve learned anything the last couple of days, it’s to keep pushing through no matter what life throws at you,” the former Bachelor contestant, 28, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 10. “You can’t help what happens but you can choose how you react. It’s OK to not feel the best at times and honestly, it makes you appreciate the good things in life. The saying ‘when it rains it’s [sic] pours’ has definitely hit me with adjustments but this is just a chapter of my life! I’ll be in the Florida Keys until March then still making the move to New York!”

The attorney continued, “I’m excited to share my next chapter with you guys and I’ll try to be as open as I can knowing that I will hit struggles along the way. In the meantime, I am trying to figure out my future living situation in New York (searching for a roommate and apartment), spending time with my friends and family and focusing on my career! After of all of this, it’s been amazing to reflect and realize how grateful I am for all the good I have in my life! ❤️ .”

Flanagan’s life update received warm support from many fellow Bachelor Nation stars. Chris Harrison, the franchise’s longtime host, told the Illinois native that she has “got this” and added, “We’re always here for you.” Kristina Schulman raved about Flanagan’s yellow dress from the pic, noting that it is a “color of optimism & brighter future ahead 💛 .”

Victoria Paul similarly expressed that “optimism and its color yellow both look so beautiful” on her former castmate and wrote that she is “praying” for her. As Becca Tilley commented how “beautiful” she looked in the shot, Mykenna Dorn said that she is “so proud” of her pal and that she wanted to give her “the biggest hug.”

Three days before confirming her moving plans, Weber revealed that he was all packed up to head to The Big Apple. Sharing his excitement in an Instagram Stories video on January 7, he said, “I got all this stuff packed up here, ready to go. New York, we coming.”

In April 2020, Us Weekly broke the news of Weber, 29, and Flanagan’s relationship after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and split from Madison Prewett. As their romance continued to progress, Weber announced the duo’s plans to move to NYC together.

“We are just really excited for the future,” he said on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever in June 2020. “When this [pandemic] finally ends, we both have dreams. We’d love to live in New York City for a little bit and get that experience, so hopefully, fingers crossed, that’s in our future. … It’s been great.”

Us later revealed in September 2020 that the duo were heading to NYC “in January for Peter’s job,” but they were “looking to get a house in Chicago as an investment” in the meantime.

The Delta Air Lines pilot announced his split from Flanagan via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “Their personalities just didn’t mix — that was a big factor for the breakup,” Us exclusively revealed earlier this month. “They also fought and had many disagreements and didn’t see eye to eye at times.”