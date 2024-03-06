Peter Weber’s impressive The Traitors season 2 run came to an end last week, but he has few regrets about his actions — and no hard feelings toward Phaedra Parks, who was largely responsible for his exit.

“It feels great,” the former Bachelor, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly after his Thursday, February 29, exit from Ardross Castle, referring to his surprising turn as the king of strategy. “It was so fun. I was playing against such incredibly talented people. Most of the people [are] from game shows, this is what they do. It was cool to start getting some success throughout the game, and it really instilled a level of confidence in me that I didn’t have going into the game.”

After refusing to join up with the traitors earlier this season, the writing was on the wall for Peter, who was banished after clashing with Phaedra, 50, at a tense round table discussion where she delivered the instantly iconic line, “What you might have forgot, Peter, is this is not The Bachelor, and I don’t have to kiss your ass for a rose.”

In the moment, Peter let out a chuckle, and he says now that getting dragged by a Real Housewives legend was actually a great experience.

“I guess you gotta say it’s an honor,” he joked. “I got — what do people say? — read for filth. I’ve never even heard that term, but read for filth by Phaedra Parks. How many people can put that on their résumé, and they did it in a castle in Scotland? I’ll take it as a badge of honor.”

As for fan chatter about a potential love connection between Phaedra and fellow contestant Chris “CT” Tamburello, Peter says he’s on board.

“I ship it,” he told Us. “I think they’re really cute together. They had some good chemistry. Who knows what the future holds with them?”

Rumors have circulated that Peter also sparked a romance in the castle with costar Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, but he claims he and the Love Island alum, 29, are just “really good friends.”

“We got along very well, we get along very well,” he added. “We’re very similar. It’s one of the most beautiful friendships to come out of that experience, I can honestly say. She’s out in London now and she just started filming Big Brother, so I’m rooting for her on that.”

While Peter’s own time on a reality game show has come to an end, he wouldn’t say no if the Peacock powers that be asked him back for season 3, à la Kate Chastain (who starred on both seasons 1 and 2).

“I had the time of my life on this show,” Peter told Us. “Nothing but beautiful memories looking back. If I ever got to do anything else, I’d be super grateful, for sure.”

The Traitors season 2 finale and reunion airs on Peacock Thursday, March 8, at 9 p.m. ET.