Princess Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has joined the cast of the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Goldsmith, 58, was confirmed as a cast member on the U.K. version of the reality series during its Monday, March 4, season premiere. He is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.

“I’m Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future queen of our country, Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales,” he said during a video package. “She is simply perfect.”

He continued, “The first time I met [Prince] William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal.”

Related: Kate Middleton's Family Guide: Meet Her Parents, Siblings and More Princess Kate Middleton’s family were thrust into the spotlight following her 2011 nuptials to Prince William. The Princess of Wales’ parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, her sister, Pippa Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, were among many guests at the royal wedding. Pippa, for her part, called the attention surrounding her role as maid of […]

Goldsmith acknowledged that he has a reputation as a “bad boy” and said “winding people up is probably my favorite hobby.”

“Every part of me is just riddled with mischief and danger,” he continued. “I’m an absolute nightmare to live with. There’s a reason why I’ve had four wives.”

Gary attended Kate’s wedding to William, 41, in 2011 and was also present when Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, married James Matthews in 2017.

Goldsmith is joined in the Celebrity Big Brother house by castmates including Sharon Osbourne, former The X Factor judge Louis Walsh, dancer Nikita Kuzmin, reality show personality Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and actor Colson Smith.

The casting announcement coincided with a public appearance by Kate on Monday, March 4, her first since undergoing abdominal surgery in December 2023.

Kate, 42, was seen in a car alongside her mother, 69, wearing sunglasses and sitting in the vehicle’s passenger side while driving near Windsor Castle.

The princess was hospitalized on January 17 for the surgery, which Kensington Palace called “successful,” noting Kate would spend “10 to 14 days” at the London Clinic.

The palace also noted that Kate was unlikely to return to her public duties until “after Easter,” which falls on March 31.

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Princess of Wales met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son […]

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the Palace continued. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

The statement concluded, “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, William was seen flying solo entering Wrexham AFC Stadium to celebrate St. David’s Day on Friday, March 1. Upon arrival, the Prince of Wales dodged a question about his wife’s condition.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, an onlooker in the crowd asked, “How’s Catherine?” but William did not answer and kept striding ahead.