Cute confirmation! Carole Middleton addressed her daughter Pippa Middleton’s second pregnancy on Wednesday, March 3.

“I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” the businesswoman, 66, said in a Good Housekeeping UK interview.

News broke in December 2020 that the socialite, 37, is expecting her and husband James Matthews’ second child. The couple are already the parents of son Arthur, 2.

Carole considers herself a “hands-on” grandma with the toddler, as well as with daughter Duchess Kate’s three kids with Prince William — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

“I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground,” the Party Pieces creator told the magazine on Wednesday. “As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides.”

The former stewardess also has special holiday traditions with the little ones, including decorating multiple Christmas trees in her Bucklebury, England, home. While that couldn’t happen in person this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carole still found a way to include her grandkids.

“We may not be able to get together but after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where.”

Carole went on to joke, “”It may need to be tastefully rearranged later!”

The England native is big on “discipline,” she told The Telegraph in 2018, calling that “one of the most important qualities of a parent.” She added, “That doesn’t mean you’re strict, but routine is vital. Maybe structure is a nicer word. You can’t suddenly start teaching them about politeness at 13. You have to do it from the start.”

Carole has learned to find balance as a working mom, sometimes prioritizing her company, she told the outlet at the time. “There are times when they say, ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite,” Carole explained. “But they like the fact that I work.”

She and husband Michael Middleton are also the parents of son James, 33.