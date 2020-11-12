Grandma’s gang! Duchess Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton, still has Christmas tree plans with her grandkids despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“We may not be able to get together but after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” the businesswoman, 65, captioned a Wednesday, November 11, Instagram post promoting her Party Pieces company. “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where.”

Middleton joked, “It may need to be tastefully rearranged later!”

The entrepreneur previously opened up about her special tradition with Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, and Pippa Middleton’s 2-year-old son, Theo, in December 2018.

Middleton told Telegraph at the time that she kept as many Christmas trees as possible in her Bucklebury, England, home so that the little ones could each decorate one themselves.

The royal family’s holiday traditions aren’t the only things looking different this year due to the COVID-19 spread. Kate, 38, and Prince William’s eldest two children have been attending Thomas’ Battersea school virtually since March.

The Duchess of Cambridge joked the following month that she and her husband, also 38, hadn’t told George and Charlotte about spring break. “Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” she revealed in April. “I feel very mean. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

William chimed in at the time that homeschooling had been “fun” for them.

News broke earlier this month that the Duke of Cambridge tested positive for the coronavirus in April, choosing to keep his diagnosis a secret so as not to alarm the nation.