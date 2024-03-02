Peter Weber and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have sparked dating rumors since filming The Traitors and costar Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has hinted there might be more to the story.

“Oh, it’s a video,” Ekin-Su, 29, quipped in a Friday, March 1, Instagram Story video, as she posed for a selfie with Peter, 32, and Johnny, 41.

After Peter proclaimed that it was “awkward” to be cheesing for a photo when a video was rolling, Johnny had his own thoughts to add.

“This is probably only going to be half as entertaining as the videos you guys have probably already filmed,” Johnny quipped as Ekin-Su flashed an unimpressed face and Peter laughed and blew an air kiss to the camera.

Peter, Ekin-Su and Johnny all played The Traitors season 2, which filmed its reunion in Los Angeles earlier on Friday. After taping, the crew all reconvened at a local house for an afterparty.

“Love you all,” Ekin-Su captioned a second Instagram Story pic of the entire crew.

Since The Traitors wrapped, Ekin-Su and Peter have sparked dating speculation. They were first spotted looking cozy in a Thursday, February 29, Instagram photo with other cast members and Peter posed with his arm around Ekin-Su’s shoulder. Hours later, his mom entered the chat.

“Ladies Afternoon on Sunset💕,” Barbara Weber, Peter’s mom, captioned a Thursday Instagram pic with Ekin-Su and Kristine Weber, who is married to Peter’s brother, Jack.

Fellow Traitors star Trishelle Cannatella commented, “Family pic 🥰❤️.”

Barbara, who has been writing compliments in the Instagram comments of Ekin-Su’s latest posts, also attended the Friday cast party.

“To know Ekin-Su is to love her,” Barbara captioned a selfie with the Love Island U.K. alum.

Neither Peter nor Ekin-Su have addressed their rumored relationship status, but he did think that the British reality star was initially ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan during filming.

“Funny up, when we were filling up the castle … you’re with your first group of people, so I was with Sandra, Shereé and Peppermint. Everyone else was already at the castle,” he said on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast last month. “We’re driving around doing tracking shots. I’m in the front seat and we’re passing another car [going] in the opposite direction. From the distance, I see there’s a girl in the front right seat of the other one and I see her and my heart kind of stops. I thought it was Kelley and I was 100 percent convinced … but it was Ekin-Su, who looks very similar. From a distance, I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Peter previously appeared on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette. He was named the next season’s The Bachelor in 2020 and eventually got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss. Peter called off their engagement weeks later to rekindle his romance with runner-up Madison Prewett. After Peter and Madison’s connection fizzled out within two days, he dated contestant Kelley, 32, again. Peter and Kelley were together on and off for three years until May 2023 when they split for good. (Hannah Ann, 27, Madison, 27, and Kelley have all since moved on with new partners.)

Ekin-Su, for her part, found love with Davide Sanclimenti on Love Island U.K. season 8, which they won. Despite a brief breakup, they reunited in late 2023 but ultimately split for good in January.