Get ready The Traitors fans, a new group of faithfuls and traitors are walking into Alan Cumming’s castle.

Peacock announced on Wednesday, June 5, that the season 3 cast will include Tom Sandoval, Robyn Dixon, Dolores Catania, Wells Adams, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger, Britney Haynes and more. Rob Mariano (Boston Rob), Dorinda Medley, Chrishell Stause, Danielle Reyes, Bob the Drag Queen, Chanel Ayan, Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, Jeremy Collins, Bob Harper, Ciara Miller, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Sam Asghari and Nikki Garcia are also part of the cast.

“And now live from the highlands of Scotland,” Cumming teased in an Instagram video uploaded on Sunday, June 2, of him outside the iconic Ardross Castle. “I may or may not have chosen the traitors for season 3 of a well-known reality competition show.”

The Traitors brings together reality TV stars from countless different franchises including Big Brother, Survivor, the Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation and more. They participate in a mafia-style game as the faithfuls attempt to suss out the murderous traitors and expel them from the castle.

The first two seasons fared well for reality competition veterans Survivor’s Cirie Fields and The Challenge’s Trishelle Cannatella — but is season 3 the time Bravo stars strike back?

Keep scrolling to get to know The Traitors cast and where you might recognize them from:

Britney Haynes

Show: Big Brother

Britney was best known for her candid sense of humor in the diary room. She’ll surely deliver some iconic quips while interrogating her competitors at the round table.

Carolyn Wiger

Show: Survivor

Carolyn was unapologetically herself while on the island and she’s more than likely to do the same in the castle. She’ll deliver plenty of memes and her quirky personality will make her underestimated by others.

Tony Vlachos

Show: Survivor

Will the two-time Survivor winner try to outdo Sandra Diaz Twine and take home the crown? The police officer isn’t afraid to lie on his badge and build a spy shack to stake out the traitors.

Tom Sandoval

Show: Vanderpump Rules

Sandoval has had a wild year following the aftermath of his cheating scandal and breakup with Ariana Madix. While the VPR star has upset plenty of people for his actions, he could be a potential first target.

Bob Harper

Show: The Biggest Loser

Harper started off as a personal trainer on The Biggest Loser before taking over hosting duties. In 2017, he suffered from a heart attack due to a health condition which led him to change his lifestyle. With a heartwarming story and the ability to motivate, Bob will get viewers and his competitors on his side.

Robyn Dixon

Show: The Real Housewives of the Potomac

While Dixon recently exited RHOP after eight seasons, she isn’t afraid of keeping it real and she won’t apologize for it.

Dorinda Medley

Show: The Real Housewives of New York City

Dorinda is a fan-favorite and it’s easy to see why. She’ll bring the fire to the roundtable but don’t worry she’ll make the castle feel “nice.”

Dolores Catania

Show: The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dolores has won over fans for her realness and was even voted “Miss Congeniality” by Housewives fans. Her social game will be on point as she’ll be able to make genuine bonds in the castle.

Chrishell Stause

Show: Selling Sunset

In addition to being a realtor, Stause is also a soap opera actress. Playing a faithful or a traitor might be the role of a lifetime.

Wells Adams

Show The Bachelorette

While Wells initially looked for love on Jojo Fletcher‘s season, he ultimately found love with Sarah Hyland. However, Wells has become Bachelor in Paradise’s loving bartender. Maybe he’ll lend a sympathetic ear in the castle.

Ciara Miller

Show: Summer House

Ciara was once a nurse but put the career on the back burner to pursue her passion in modeling. She’ll most likely be looking for every open opportunity that comes her way in the castle.

Chanel Ayan

Show: The Real Housewives of Dubai

The model has been a breakout star on the second season of Dubai and she’ll surely bring those same fireworks to Scotland.

Rob Mariano

Show: Survivor (Appeared on five seasons and won once)

Rob is fresh off placing fourth in Deal or No Deal Island and fans won’t have to wait long to see him back on their screens.

Danielle Reyes

Show: Big Brother

She was the runner-up of Big Brother 3 and appeared on Big Brother 7.

Bob the Drag Queen

Show: RuPaul’s Drag Race

The season 8 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race could be the one to look out for.

Gabby Windey

Show: The Bachelorette

Gabby documented her search for love on ABC’s The Bachelorette, briefly getting engaged to Erich Schwer.

Dylan Efron

Show: Down to Earth With Zac Efron

Zac Efron’s little brother has been by his side on the Netflix network adventure show.

Jeremy Collins

Show: Survivor

Jeremy won season Survivor: Cambodia and appeared on two other seasons of the CBS show.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Show: n/a (British royal)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is following in the footsteps of John Bercow from season 2, Sun fact: Ivar isn’t an official member of the royal family but he is the first member of the British monarch’s extended family to be openly in a same-sex relationship.

Sam Asghari

Show: n/a (model and actor)

Fresh off his divorce from Britney Spears, Sam is surprising all of Us by pivoting from scripted projects to The Traitors.

Nikki Garcia

Show: Total Divas

Fans of Total Divas and Total Bellas know Nikki is very familiar with the unscripted world.