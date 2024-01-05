Which TV Shows Are Renewed Which Are Canceled in 2024 2025

As networks make decisions about their programming, Us Weekly will continue to track what has been renewed and which TV shows have been canceled.

Slow Horses was the first show to score a renewal in 2024. In early January, Apple TV+ picked up the series for a fifth season, which will be based on Mick Herron’s spy novel London Rules.

The series, which premiered in 2022, follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who have been assigned to paper-pushing tasks at the Slough House. Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden and Christopher Chung.

Minx, meanwhile, didn’t have the same luck when it was canceled for a second time. In May 2022, Max renewed Minx for a second season but reversed the decision by the end of the year.

Starz picked the show up — with season 2 premiering in July 2023 — but passed on ordering a third season. Before the cancellation was confirmed in January, Jake Johnson hinted that he didn’t expect good news.

“By evidence of me cutting my hair short, I don’t [expect a renewal],” Johnson told Deadline in December 2023, calling the series’ fate “unfortunate” because “there was a lot to that show.”

“I think the move to Starz — I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now — I think that was brutal for [the show],” he added. “Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it. … My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

Scroll down to see which TV shows have been renewed or canceled so far for 2024-2025: