King Charles Is Happy Kate Middleton Will Attend Trooping the Colour

King Charles III couldn’t be happier that Princess Kate Middleton will be in attendance at Trooping the Colour.

“His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement on Friday, June 14.

Earlier that day, the Princess of Wales, 42, gave an update on how she is faring amid her cancer treatment. She also shared that she is planning on going to the ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said in a statement alongside a new photo of herself. “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

In her message, Kate also thanked everyone for the “kind messages of support and encouragement” she received since revealing her diagnosis in March.

Trooping the Colour honors the monarch’s birthday with a grand military parade and the gathering of royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Royal Air Force fly-over. This year’s celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 15.

Like his daughter-in-law, Charles, 75, is also battling cancer and slight changes have been made to this year’s Trooping the Colour to aide in him with his health condition. Last year, Charles rode on horseback in the parade but this year he will be in a carriage after receiving advisement from his doctor.

A royal insider told Us Weekly that Kate “will be in a carriage,” as well, which will include her and Prince William’s children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Many were unsure if Kate would be able to go to Trooping the Colour as she continues to battle cancer. Earlier this month it appeared she would not be present after the palace announced that the Prince of Wales, 41, would attend the annual celebration without his wife as she continued treatment. Kate — who is the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards — also did not attend the rehearsal and apologized to the Irish Guards for her absence.

“Being your Colonel remains a great honor and I’m very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she shared via X in June. “Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”