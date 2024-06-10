Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

King Charles III Presents New Colours to Kate Middleton’s Irish Guards Ahead of Trooping the Colour

By
King Charles III Presents New Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards Ahead of Trooping the Colour
Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III continued Trooping the Colour preparations by honoring the Irish Guards.

Charles, 75, presented new colours to the military group’s No. 9 and No. 12 Companies at Windsor Castle on Monday, June 10. The monarch was dressed in his black military garb as he saluted soldiers and greeted attendees. Charles, who serves as the Colonel in Chief of the seven Guards regiments of the Household Division, was joined at the presentation by the Irish Guards Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, KCVO CBE.

“In recent years, the regiment has continued to serve with immense distinction,” Charles said during the ceremony, per multiple outlets. “Around the world, your achievements include vital work to counter terrorism in Iraq and to bolster security across Africa by providing high-quality training teams to work with local forces.”

He went on to praise the Companies’ role “at home,” including working during the COVID-19 pandemic and “training Ukrainian forces” amid the country’s war against Russia. “In this ever-changing world, it is no exaggeration to say that the whole regiment finds itself occupying a central role in defense’s contribution to the myriad challenges which societies must face,” he added. “In all of this, you bring to your duty a blend of professionalism, courage and humor which has always marked out Irish Guardsmen.”

Everything to Know About the 2024 Trooping the Colour

Related: 2024 Trooping the Colour: What to Know About the Annual Royal Event

The presentation took place five days before this year’s Trooping the Colour, an annual celebration held in honor of the monarch’s birthday. Unlike previous years, Charles will ride in a carriage with Queen Camilla during the Saturday, June 15, military parade rather than ride on horseback due to his ongoing battle with cancer.

Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February and returned to public-facing royal duties in April. Also battling cancer is his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate Middleton, who announced her diagnosis in March. It is unknown whether she will attend Saturday’s Trooping the Colour events.

King Charles III Presents New Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards Ahead of Trooping the Colour
Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate, 42, skipped out on a Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday, June 8. Her role as Inspecting Officer was instead carried out by Lieutenant General James Bucknall, KCB, CBE. Kate, who serves as an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, did send her regards to the group via a personal letter.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour,” the Princess of Wales wrote in her letter, shared via the Irish Guards’ X page. “I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

amazon-vansha-linen-pants

Deal of the Day

60% Off! These Linen Pants Actually Flatter My Pear-Shaped Figure View Deal

TK Middleton Family Member Reacts to Kate Middleton Cancer

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer

She continued: “Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

King Charles III Presents New Colours to Kate Middleton's Irish Guards Ahead of Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Princess Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, and King Charles III seen during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Kate will not likely join her fellow royal family members on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour Royal Air Force fly-over.

“She may appear on the balcony; that’s not too much of a strain on her, I wouldn’t think,” Andersen told Us on May 9. “But [if] she doesn’t, it’s just going to look sad and odd and send the message [that] things are perhaps a little worse than we thought and so we’ll have to wait and see.”

In this article

1304009756bio charles 206

King Charles III
Kate Middleton, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Princess Kate

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!