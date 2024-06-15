Prince Louis has done it again.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, were by her side for the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 15, amid their mother’s cancer battle, but it was Louis who stole the show.

Louis was spotted dancing to the procession music while watching the parade from a balcony at Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s. Park. Last year, he made headlines with his cheeky facial expressions during the procession.

Earlier on Saturday, Kate was spotted in a carriage leaving Buckingham Palace with her and William’s three children as she made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate smiled and waved to the amassed crowd in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Camilla. She and her children then disembarked the carriage to watch the official parade from the Horse Guards Parade in St. James’s Park.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, June 14, that Kate would be riding with her children for the celebrations.

In past years, George, Charlotte, and Louis have been staples of Trooping the Colour, posing for photos with other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. George made his debut at the event in 2015, while Charlotte attended for the first time alongside her older brother in 2016. Louis first made an appearance in 2019. While the trio missed the 2020 and 2021 festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic, they returned in 2022 and 2023.

The siblings have been keeping a low profile since Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis in March. George has attended a handful of sporting events with William, 41, in recent months, though Charlotte and Louis have not been seen in public since Kate’s last outing for Christmas church service with the royals in December 2023 prior to Saturday.

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton are the proud parents of three children and have shared many sweet moments with the little ones over the years. The couple wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London, five months after their engagement. William and Kate went on to welcome three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte […]

Despite the family’s absence from the spotlight, Us Weekly confirmed in May that Kate had been spotted on outings with her children as of late. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Kate had “been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks,” which was perceived as “a positive sign by many” amid her recovery.

After Kate disappeared from the public eye, speculation ran rampant about her health following confirmation that she underwent abdominal surgery in January. She eventually divulged in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer after her operation and asked for privacy as she received preventative chemotherapy treatments.

William and Kate withheld her diagnosis for weeks because “they wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for Easter break,” a source exclusively told Us in March, “so they could have time to process it before the whole world was talking about it.”

Related: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Best Quotes About Parenthood Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William have opened up about their parenthood journey on multiple occasions while raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Prince and Princess of Wales wed in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Kate announced in December of the following year that she was pregnant with their first child. George […]

As for how the children were coping with the development, a second insider shared that “they know their mother is sick and is trying to get better.”

Amid Kate’s health scare, William has stepped up, with a source telling Us in April that he “helps the kids with homework and reads to them at night” in an effort to “make life more normal for them.”

Earlier this month, an insider revealed that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back” to her duties, though she “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”