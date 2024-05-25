Prince William and his eldest son, Prince George, had a boys’ day on the soccer pitch.

William, 41, and George, 10, attended the English FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25. The father-son pair twinned in navy suits and matching ties as they watched the game from a private box at Wembley Stadium in London. At one point, George was adorably seen holding up his hand to his mouth to bellow a cheer.

The Prince of Wales and George watched Manchester United take on Manchester City with the former presently leading on the scoreboard.

Ahead of the game, William took the field to greet the players. George, however, did not appear to join him.

William is a passionate soccer fan with a special loyalty to the Aston Villa team, but he won’t force his kids — the prince and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, share George, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5 — to follow in his footsteps.

“I’m letting [George] choose his own way [and a team to support]. It’s about finding what fits for him. … I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa] club,” William said on “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020. “I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

William and the kids have recently been navigating a challenging time as Kate, 42, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January. Her condition was discovered after abdominal surgery. Kate is currently undergoing a preventative round of chemotherapy, canceling all of her public engagements in the meantime.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,” Kate said in a March statement. “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.”

William, meanwhile, has carried on with his solo duties, often offering brief glimpses into Kate’s recovery.

“Yes, we’re doing well,” William said during an April 30 appearance at the opening of James’ Place, a suicide prevention center, in Newcastle.

Kensington Palace has not shared an official update on Kate’s diagnosis, and it is not known when she will return to work. Royal expert Richard Eden reported in The Daily Mail on Thursday, May 23, that Kate’s friends predicted her return to official duties in autumn.