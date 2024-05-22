Prince William is already considering his son Prince George’s career prospects.

William, 41, shared that George is a “potential pilot in the making” during a conversation with a chaplain from the U.K.’s Royal Air Force at a garden party held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 21.

The prince also told squadron leader Chrissie Lacey that George, 10, would love to visit her base, RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, England, because of his love for aviation, according to the Press Association.

Back in 2016, George’s mother, Princess Kate Middleton, revealed that George — who was then 3 — was “obsessed with planes and wants to become an air cadet,” reports HELLO!

Despite the gloomy London weather on Tuesday, William was joined at the garden party by his cousins including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Zara Tindall, who attended with her husband, Mike Tindall.

Kate, 42, was not in attendance as she continues to receive treatment for cancer. The princess revealed in March that her doctors found a cancerous tissue in her body during an abdominal surgery in January.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” the princess said in a video shared by Kensington Palace in March. “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

During a May 10 royal engagement, William said that the Princess of Wales is “doing well.”

Kate is not expected to return to public service just yet, but she is considered the “driving force” behind a new report issued by her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood on Tuesday, May 21, reports the Daily Mail.

“The work of the prince and princess’ projects is ‘always on’…early childhood is a huge priority for the princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report,” a spokesperson for the royal said in a statement.