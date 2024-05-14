Prince William is feeling the love — and curiosity — from royal watchers as his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, continues her fight against cancer.

In the middle of his ongoing royal duties, William has been faced with questions and comments from fans, who are hoping to receive an update on his wife.

Kate first underwent an abdominal surgery in January 2024, during which doctors found cancerous tissue. The Princess of Wales — who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband — later publicly confirmed her cancer diagnosis in March.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said in a video released via Kensington Palace in March 2024. “I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.”

As Kate continues to step away from public duties, Us Weekly is keeping track of all the updates William has shared about his wife while out and about.

Prince William Receives Gifts for Kate Middleton While Resuming Royal Duties

After taking some time off from royal duties to care for his wife, the Prince of Wales visited West London and Surrey on April 18, 2024, to raise awareness about the work of community and environmental impact organizations in the region. He began his day observing how the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper delivers, sorts and repackages unused food to community groups.

In a social media clip from the event, a volunteer gifted William get-well cards for Kate. “Oh some cards, you’re very kind,” he replied. The Telegraph reported that the woman told William to “look after” his wife, to which he responded, “I will.”

William Apologizes for Kate Middleton’s Absence

On April 25, 2024, William surprised teenagers at St Michael’s Church of England High School to support their student-led initiatives focused on mental health. During his visit, the father of three shared that he was “sorry” his wife couldn’t be there. “She would have loved to,” he noted, according to the Daily Mail.

William Shares Family Update With Onlookers

While attending the opening of James’ Place Newcastle, a suicide prevention center for men in need, on April 30, 2024, William met with two female onlookers who asked how his family is coping with Kate’s cancer.

“All doing well, thank you,” he told the pair, per social media footage. “Yes, we’re doing well.” He later complimented the well-wishers for their outfits and thanked them for coming.

Hospital Worker Asks William for an Update on Kate

On May 10, 2024, William traveled to St. Mary’s Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly for a royal engagement. During his visit, the royal family member received a tour of the facility by administrator Tracy Smith. “May I ask how Princess Kate is doing?” she asked William. He responded that his wife is “doing well.” When asked about his children, William joked, “The children are very jealous that I am here. Maybe we might come later in the year.”