Prince William resumed his royal duties after taking some time off following his wife Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales, 41, visited West London and Surrey on Thursday, April 18, to raise awareness about the work of community and environmental impact organizations in the region. First, he observed how the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper delivers, sorts and repackages unused food to community groups, and he later stopped by a youth center that receives the surplus food and distributes it to people in need.

“How chopped up is this gonna be?” William stated in social media footage of him cooking at the organization’s kitchen before poking fun at his chopping skills. “It’s quite hard to talk, have this light here and not [prevent] my finger [from] coming off,” he joked.

In another social media clip from the event, a volunteer gifted William with get well cards for Kate. “Oh, you’re very kind,” he replied.

William took a brief break from his royal responsibilities after Kate, 42, announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. (William’s hiatus coincided with an extended holiday from school for the couple’s three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. During his time off, William was spotted attending a soccer match with George on April 11.)

Kate purposely delayed her announcement regarding her health battle, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in March that she and William “wanted to wait to tell the world the news until their children were off school for the Easter break so they could have time to process the news before the whole world was talking about [it].”

The family has been keeping a low profile since Kate revealed her medical issues, although she and William took the time to thank well-wishers in March. “The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

One month earlier, Buckingham Palace announced that William’s father, King Charles III, had been diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s been stressful,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week of William’s reaction to his family’s health crises. “William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy’s stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be OK. It’s an immense responsibility.”

While the source noted that William and Kate have been facing the difficult period “in solidarity” and he has “been there for Kate in every way,” a second insider revealed that the heir apparent has struggled with the situation.

“After William’s dad and Kate’s diagnoses, he shut down for a couple of days,” the second source told Us. “He canceled all meetings and spent time with Kate. Then he picked himself back up again because he knew it was up to him to be strong for the whole family.”

The second insider added that William “clearly has a lot on his mind,” so “the palace is backing off and giving him space.”