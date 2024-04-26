Prince William was thinking about Princess Kate Middleton during his latest outing.

The Prince of Wales, 41, who surprised students at St Michael’s Church of England High School on Thursday, April 25, shared that he was “sorry” his wife couldn’t be there.

“She would have loved to,” he noted, according to the Daily Mail. Kate, 42, is currently undergoing preventive chemotherapy after discovering cancer was present during abdominal surgery in January.

William was on hand to celebrate the work being done at St. Michael’s, where student-led initiatives have been instituted to support their mental health. The royal’s visit happened thanks to student Freddie Hadley, who sent the prince a personal letter inviting him to the school. In his note, Freddie explained that a group of boys aged 11-14 meet every week to develop ideas and projects that put a spotlight on male mental health.

He invited the future king to St. Michael’s for the launch of a campaign last October, but the royal was unable to make it due to a prior engagement.

Upon arriving on Thursday, William told him: “Well done you, I’m here now. Your letter worked. I’m sorry I couldn’t come to you in October.”

The pair joined other children to record a segment for the school’s radio station and the prince was asked to share “dad jokes.” He told knock-knock jokes, which he said were Princess Charlotte’s favorite.

William returned to his royal duties last week after taking some time off following Kate’s cancer diagnosis. The family has been keeping a low profile since Kate revealed her medical issues, although she and William took the time to thank well-wishers in March.

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

For his first public-facing return, William visited the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper, which delivers, sorts and repackages unused food to community groups. He later stopped by a youth center that receives the surplus food and distributes it to people in need.

In a social media clip from the event, a volunteer gifted William get-well cards for Kate. “Oh, some cards, you’re very kind,” he replied. The Telegraph reported on Thursday that the woman told William to “look after” his wife, to which he responded, “I will.”