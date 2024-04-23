When Prince William becomes king, he won’t be the only one whose title changes. Expect Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to get new designations as well.

Prince George is William and Princess Kate Middleton‘s eldest child, so his title change will likely be quite simple. George is expected to become the Prince of Wales when his father ascends the throne, inheriting William’s title immediately. The designation is reserved for the heir apparent, and King Charles III passed the title to William when he acceded as sovereign in September 2022.

“The title of Prince of Wales for William and Catherine … it’s not automatically given to the heir to the throne,” royal historian Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2022, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. “It’s been a title that’s existed since the 13th century. That was obviously a gesture of support for the Cambridges and a very clear declaration of love and support [from Charles].”

While not guaranteed, it’s likely that William will gift his position to George. The titles for George’s siblings, however, aren’t quite as clear.

Charlotte is likely to inherit Princess Anne‘s title of Princess Royal — but it won’t necessarily coincide with William becoming king. Princess Royal is traditionally carried by the monarch’s oldest daughter, and it is held for life. If William ascends the throne during Anne’s lifetime, Charlotte would have to wait until Anne’s death to receive the title.

Charlotte would be the eighth woman to ever be Princess Royal, but it’s also not a guaranteed title. Anne only took over the position in 1987 when Queen Elizabeth II bestowed it upon her. Prior to that, the title was unused for 20 years.

Prince Louis, meanwhile, could become the Duke of York. Currently held by Prince Andrew, the dukedom is typically given to the monarch’s second son. The title hasn’t been passed to Prince Harry because Andrew is still alive. If William takes the throne during Andrew’s lifetime, it is unlikely that Louis would receive the title right away.

There could also be some unexpected titles given out. Charles surprised royal watchers in April 2024 when he appointed Kate as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour, making her the first Royal Companion named to this order.

The move came just weeks after Russell exclusively told Us that he expected Charles to be more likely to give out titles than his late mother, especially with so few working royals.

“Elizabeth II was much more conservative when it came to things like that and preferred to approach the issue of titles in the way that her parents had. Charles III is slightly more relaxed in that,” Russell said in an April 2024 interview. “And I think we will see William be a lot more flexible if I was a betting man on how they award titles and how they move those around.”