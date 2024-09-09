Princess Kate Middleton says she’s on “long” road to recovery after finishing her chemotherapy treatments for cancer.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she shared in a statement and extended video montage via social media. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Kate, 42, called her health journey “complex, scary and unpredictable” for her family.

“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything,” she continued. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

In the video, Kate, William, 42, and their three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — are enjoying family time together running through a forest. Kate’s voice could be heard behind the video montage, which even showed her driving a car at one point. The love between Kate and William was palpable as she rested her head on his shoulder as they interlocked hands. Her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, even appeared in the video as well, playing cards with the whole family.

Kate told viewers that after completing her treatment, she’s doing everything “to stay cancer free” and her focus has shifted.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” she wrote. “I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Kate thanked her supporters as well.

“Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” she shared. “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate has kept a low profile throughout 2024 while focusing on her health, making only two official public appearances since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Prince William’s wife underwent abdominal surgery in January and confirmed nearly two months later that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate subsequently began chemotherapy treatments.

Kate shared her first update on her prognosis back in June. She thanked the public and husband William for their ongoing and unwavering support.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” she shared at the time. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The royal noted at the time that she would continue her treatments for “a few more months,” but she had been “starting to do a little work from home.” She hoped “to join a few public engagements over the summer” but knew she was “not out of the woods yet.”

Later that month, Kate made her first public appearance since December 2023, attending Trooping the Colour alongside other members of the royal family. She stepped out again at Wimbledon on July 14.

As the months have gone on, royal watchers have been anticipating Kate’s official return to public duties.

“We have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in May. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.