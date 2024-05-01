Your account
Prince William Says Kate Middleton and Kids Are ‘Doing Well’ During Another Solo Appearance

By
Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and Prince Louis. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William gave an uplifting update on Princess Kate Middleton and their three children amid his wife’s cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales, 41, attended the opening of James’ Place Newcastle, a suicide prevention center for men in need, in Newcastle upon Tyne on Tuesday, April 30. While greeting onlookers, two women with Union Jack flags asked William how his family is coping. (William and Kate, 42, share kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.)

“All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well,” he told the pair, per social media footage, before complimenting their outfits and thanking them for coming.

In addition to speaking with the well-wishers, William spoke to counselors at James’ Place Newcastle to discuss their work helping men in crisis.

William was solo for his latest outing, which coincided with his father King Charles III’s first public-facing royal appearance since being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February. Charles, who is a new patron of Cancer Research UK, and Queen Camilla visited patients and staff at a cancer treatment center on Tuesday.

Camilla, 76, Princess Anne and more royals filled in for Charles, 75, at events before his return to royal duties. William, meanwhile, has attended several engagements on his own amid Kate’s own health battle. The Princess of Wales announced in March that doctors discovered “cancer had been present” following an abdominal procedure earlier this year.

Prince William speaks with well wishers after he visits James’ Place Newcastle on April 30, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment,” she revealed in a video at the time, with the palace later informing Us Weekly that Kate will resume her royal duties “when she is cleared to do so.”

William received get-well cards for Kate from a charity volunteer during a visit to West London and Surrey on April 18. “Oh some cards, you’re very kind,” he told the worker, per The Telegraph. After the woman told William to “look after” his wife, he replied, “I will.”

He showed off his funny side while visiting St Michael’s School in the West Midlands on Thursday, April 25, laughing and telling knock-knock jokes with students. He also apologized for Kate’s absence, telling the crowd that “she would have loved to” be there, per the Daily Mail.

William and Kate celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary days later, commemorating the occasion by releasing a never-before-seen portrait from their nuptials. “13 years ago today!” the pair captioned the photo via their Instagram page on Monday, April 29. In the black-and-white snap, William smiled while posing behind Kate with his hand on her hip.

Prince George, Princess Kate, Prince Louis, Prince William and Prince Charlotte. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amid the celebrations, royal author Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us on Monday that Kate has remained “a ray of light in what can often be a suffocatingly stuffy environment behind palace walls,” even throughout her cancer battle.

“More than ever, William and Kate have reason to include the children in everything and keep the prevailing mood as upbeat as possible,” he continued. “Despite her challenges, Kate is incapable of being anything but resolutely cheerful around George, Charlotte and Louis.”

