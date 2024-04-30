Prince William’s Public-Facing Duties Are Back in Full Swing

Prince William is getting back to business in the wake of wife Princess Kate Middleton and father King Charles III’s respective cancer battles.

William, 41, visited the North East of England on Tuesday, April 30, and began his day with a trip to Low Carbon Materials. While being shown the low-carbon concrete manufacturing process, William looked serious as he donned a lab coat, goggles and gloves.

He also paid a visit to James’ Place in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne. The charity offers free treatment to men struggling with suicidal thoughts.

William resumed his public duties the same day that Charles, 75, made his return after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, waved to a crowd as they visited a specialist cancer center in London on Tuesday.

Ahead of the event, Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles’ appearance. “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” read a statement on Friday, April 26. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

The palace noted that Charles’ medical team is “encouraged by the progress” he has made and is “positive” about his recovery. “Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the statement continued. “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

William, who’s first in line for the throne, has been feeling the pressure amid his family’s health woes. “It’s been stressful,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “William feels a profound sense of duty to uphold the monarchy’s stability and inspire confidence in the public that everything will be OK. It’s an immense responsibility.”

William and Kate, 42, are trying to navigate a new normal since her diagnosis and have made sure to celebrate their life milestones, including son Prince Louis’ 6th birthday, and their recent wedding anniversary. (In addition to Prince Louis, the couple share son Prince George, 10, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8.)

“She remains a ray of light in what can often be a suffocatingly stuffy environment behind palace walls,” royal author Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us of Kate on Monday, April 29, which marked their 13th wedding anniversary.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.