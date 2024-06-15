Your account
Kate Middleton Whispered to King Charles Throughout Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance

By

Princess Kate Middleton joined the rest of the senior working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2024.

Kate, 42, walked onto the threshold beside her husband, Prince William, and their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5. The Wales family was preceded by William’s father, King Charles III, and his wife, Queen Camilla.

Once the royals took their places to watch the military flypast, Kate could be seen leaning down to speak with Charles, 75. The pair continued to chat amongst themselves for the remainder of the appearance with Camilla, 76, also leaning in and joining the conversation.

While Charles wore his ceremonial military uniform, Kate opted for a white Jenny Packham dress that coordinated with her Philip Treacy hat. Moments earlier, Kate arrived at the palace via carriage with her kids. William, 41, rode horseback in the parade.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England.

Saturday’s festivities marked Kate’s first public appearance since she confirmed in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. The Princess of Wales announced on Friday, June 13, that she planned to attend Trooping the Colour after “good days and bad days” of her cancer treatment.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate said in a statement. “On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Kate Middleton Whispered to King Charles Throughout Trooping the Colour Balcony Appearance
Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla

She continued, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

Kate further noted that she also hopes to “join a few public engagements” later this summer if she feels up to it.

King Charles Relationship With Daughter in Law Kate Through the Years

Amid her cancer battle, the princess has gotten especially close to Charles. The king confirmed his own cancer diagnosis in February.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Charles said in a March statement. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”

The Sunday Times reported later that month that Charles visited Kate when they both received treatment in a local London hospital.

