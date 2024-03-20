While Princess Kate Middleton may have a full schedule between her royal duties and being a mom, she’s found time to dabble in her passion for photography. And until March 2024, the hobby was often met with praise.
To celebrate their kids’ birthdays every year, Kate and her husband, Prince William, share a new portrait. Kate began to take the pictures herself, capturing Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in more relaxed environments. She has also taken more formal photos, snapping the cover images for Queen Camilla’s 2022 profile in the U.K.’s Country Life magazine.
Kate’s interest in photos was met with backlash in March 2024 when fans pointed out that a family Mother’s Day photo appeared to be digitally altered. (The image was reportedly taken by William.) Several news agencies later received a “kill notification” to pull the image from their websites, which Kate — who was recovering from planned abnormal surgery at the time — addressed in a statement.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote via X at the time. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”
Keep scrolling for more photos taken by Princess Kate Middleton:
Summer 2022
Kate snapped a photo of Elizabeth surrounded by younger generations of the royal family, which was shared via the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account in April 2023.
“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday,” read the caption. “This photograph – showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren – was taken at Balmoral last summer.”
In March 2024, Getty Images issued a statement to The Telegraph revealing that the photo had been manipulated: “Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source.”
July 2022
Kate’s photo skills were called upon for Camilla’s profile in the July 2022 U.K.’s Country Life magazine.
“She immediately replied, ‘Oh I’d quite like Catherine to do it.’ I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brain trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine,” editor Mark Hedges recalled in a statement. “Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at.”
July 2022
To celebrate George’s ninth birthday, the couple released a portrait of him smiling while wearing a blue shirt in July 2022.
May 2022
Kate captured a photo of Charlotte, who wrapped one hand around a dog as she smiled to celebrate her seventh birthday in May 2022.
April 2022
Louis enthusiastically charged toward the camera in a pic for his fourth birthday in April 2022.
June 2020
William posed with the pair’s three children while sitting on a swing ahead of his birthday in June 2020.
April 2020
Kate shared a picture of Louis showing the camera has rainbow colored hands to ring in his second birthday in April 2020.
July 2019
George laid in grass as he placed one hand over his chest and erupted into laughter for his sixth birthday in July 2019.
May 2019
Charlotte gave a soft smile as she posed for Kate while sitting on a fence for her fourth birthday in May 2019.
April 2018
Kate snapped a sweet shot of Charlotte kissing her baby brother on the head. Louis was born in April 2018.
January 2018
Charlotte was all smiles as she wore a red coat, matching red bow and pink scarf in January 2018.