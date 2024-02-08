Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So, you’ve jumped on the athleisure trend (like everyone else with a pulse), and you’re looking to incorporate it into your office attire, date nights or for that Instagram post that needs to make waves. We understand – comfort is key, but style is essential.

That’s just fashion 101, which is why we’ve curated 17 effortless ways to elevate your athleisure look without breaking a sweat. Mix and match your favorite pieces to dial up your outfits in a jiffy with these fabulous finds below!

1. One-on-One: When in doubt, add a luxurious oversized turtleneck to a pair of sweats.

2. Set Complete: Layer a silky camisole under your hoodie to elevate your ensemble with rich textures. Plus, this pack comes with three: gold, white and black for just $32.99!

3. Yes, Please: Toss a cashmere cardigan on with your silk cami and sweats to step it up a notch.

4. Eyes on Me: Adding a statement necklace will accentuate your neckline and impart a radiant glow.

5. All Class: Opt for an oversized alpaca scarf to drape over your shoulders and showcase your jogging suit with smooth style.

6. Trés Chic: Try this trench coat for a go-to solution to elevate any look, especially for a sleek silhouette.

7. Action-Packed: If you’re in need of a versatile bag to carry all your daily essentials, consider this structured tote. With enough room for your laptop, lipstick, planner, phone, snacks and, well, you get the idea.

8. High Fashion: Elevate your streetwear style by pairing loungey wide-leg pants and white sneakers with a fashionable tailored three-button blazer.

9. Fast Mover: Glide with ease in these comfortable-yet-stylish sneakers featuring a crisp white lace-up design.

10. Cliché Classic: Tie a silky scarf in your hair for a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

11. Short & Sweet: Switch things up by adding a cropped boxy brushed jacket in a golden hue to play with proportions and add depth to your outfit.

12. Oui, Oui: Enhance your ensemble with a structured stripe sweater, adding a delightful touch of pattern play to your look.

13. Skim The Body: This turtleneck not only serves as an excellent base layer, but also exudes a polished, refined aesthetic thanks to its breathable and sweat-wicking material.

14. New Heights: Add a block heel in a sleek ankle boot and take your stride to the next level.

15. The Unexpected: Consider a splash of color with a blend of motifs and floral designs featured in this half-zip pullover.

16. Dress to Impress: Change up your silhouette with wide-leg ponte pants that have a crisp crease down the front.

17. Slip-Ons: Loafers will add sophistication with effortless ease to any proper athleisure suit.

