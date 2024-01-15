17 Low-Key Rich Mom Pieces for Winter Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Being a mom is the hardest job in the world. If you need a day (or a week) to dress solely in sweats or pajamas, we say to go for it. But if you need a pick-me-up and a renewed boost of confidence, a chic outfit can make it happen in a snap.

Let’s keep things easy by shopping online so your new clothes and accessories are delivered right to you. We’re aiming for the “rich mom” aesthetic — but low-key. Well-tailored, versatile basics, little flashes of designer and functional fashion — we’re even throwing some sophisticated loungewear in there!

Everything we’ve picked out is under $100 and is 100% ready for winter weather. Shop below!

1. Affordable and Adorable! Nail the quiet luxury vibe without breaking the bank with this BTFBM half-zip sweater — was $56, now $34!

2. You’ve Got Flare! Come with Us as we find all of lululemon’s best hidden gems in the We Made Too Much section. First up? These Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pants — originally $118, now $79!

3. Now That’s a Twist! Flattering and fashionable, this Raisecom ribbed sweater dress definitely calls for a mirror selfie — $44!

4. Falling for Fleece! This cozy, drop-shoulder turtleneck sweatshirt from Banana Republic Factory has an easy fit and a compliment-worthy look — was $75, now $38!

5. Faux Fur, Faux Sure! We love a puffer, but if you’re looking to impress at a meetup, make sure this Bellivera fleece-lined trench is in your arsenal — $80!

6. Thanks, It Has Pockets! Moms need to carry the world with them at all times, making this “pocket-plentiful” Dagne Dover tote a stylish must-have — was $155, now $89!

7. Love Leggings! Don’t want to give up your leggings? No problem. Simply switch to this leather-look Tagoo pair — originally $60, now $40!

8. Best Booties! Shoes can seriously make or break a look. You can rely on these Dream Pairs heeled booties to elevate all of your outfits — $36!

9. Cashmere Queen! Finding cashmere on major sale is our favorite hobby. You need to see this Charter Club longline belted cardigan from Macy’s — was $229, now $92!

10. Versatile Loungewear! Need loungewear you can wear outside? This Lillusory set, which comes in 12 colors, was made to be seen — $50!

11. Heavenly Hat! Adding a beanie to your look doesn’t have to make it super casual. Try out this amazingly soft Barefoot Dreams beanie — $37!

12. Dreamy Dress! You cannot skip over Lolë’s Winter Sale. This half-zip dress is a full 60% off right now — was $155, now $62!

13. Silky Satin! These cargo-inspired Allegra K satin joggers will take your street style (or playground style!) to the next level — $36!

14. Stunning Scarf! You’ll actually find yourself hoping for colder weather so you can rock this Melifluos faux-fur scarf from Spain — $17!

15. Velvety Soft! We can’t get over the color options of this Express velvet blazer. A truly standout piece — $56!

16. Sophisticated Sweatshirt: Need to keep it comfy and casual, but don’t want to look lazy? Swap your crew neck for this Dokotoo button-collar sweatshirt — was $50, now $39!

17. Last but Not Least! Big fan of jumpsuits? Same. This Amazon Essentials pick has especially captured our hearts — was $33, now $30!

