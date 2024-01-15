Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This winter is giving a new meaning to the word “cold.” It’s frigid enough when the temperature makes its way down to 32°F, but for many of us, it’s been sinking way, way lower. We’ve been in the negatives — there was even a recent TikTok trend where people showed how many layers they put on to attend a Chiefs vs. Dolphins game, which was one of the coldest games in NFL history.

In response to this trend, many commenters were chiming in with their favorite cold-weather clothing and shoes. One brand we saw pop up again and again? The Original Muck Boot Company — or, more colloquially, Muck Boots!

As we were exploring top sellers on the brand’s site, these fleece-lined boots stood out to Us, boasting over 1,400 reviews with a super high 4.7/5 rating. Every size (5-11) is currently in stock too!

These Muckster II boots are the ultimate pick for cold winter weather — and yes, that includes snow. They’re 100% waterproof, thanks to their neoprene material and grippy rubber outsole. They even come with a footbed insert topcover designed to provide odor control and moisture management, keeping things dry from the inside out. The breathable mesh lining is a big plus in breathability too!

$105.00 See it!

Another thing we really, really love about these boots is the roll-down shaft. Keep it full height for more coverage in freezing, snowy weather, or roll it down for a bootie look that exposes the cozy faux fur. This is a huge plus for anyone who wants a dose of fashion on top of their functionality!

Shoppers speak to the high quality of these Muck Boots, one noting theirs are “five years old and going strong.” Others mention how they’re great for mud and farming, in addition to wintry elements. “I will be a Muck Boot wearer for life!” one reviewer proudly declared. Ready to join them?

