Winter weather is in full force! Whether you live in South Dakota or Southern California, you’re probably pretty cold right about now. And if your home doesn’t have a heating system or strong insulation, then you may be spending a lot of time bundled under blankets.

Time to invest in an indoor space heater that will keep you warm until spring arrives! We tracked down seven top-rated models from Amazon that are all on sale right now. Stop shivering and score these deals ASAP!

You save: 21% Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater Was: $55 $70 Description This is the No. 1 Bestseller in Indoor Electric Space Heaters on Amazon! With over 60,000 reviews, this device delivers durability and warmth on a large scale. See It!

You save: 48% GiveBest 2-in-1 Heater Fan Was: $31 $60 Description And this is the No. 2 Bestseller in Indoor Electric Space Heaters on Amazon! This 2-in-1 heater fan provides two heat levels and one cool air fan so you can use it all year long. See It!

You save: 33% Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Was: $20 $30 Description This portable space heater is perfect for smaller spaces! One customer commented, ‘This compact device packs a powerful punch, quickly warming up my room even in the coldest winter days.’ See It!

You save: 32% KNKA Portable Electric Space Heater Was: $34 $50 Description Complete with 90° oscillation, LED display and touch control, a timer, heat settings and tip-over protection, this space heater is top of the line! See It!

