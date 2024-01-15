Your account
7 Top-Rated Space Heaters Are on Sale for Up to 58% Off at Amazon Today

Winter weather is in full force! Whether you live in South Dakota or Southern California, you’re probably pretty cold right about now. And if your home doesn’t have a heating system or strong insulation, then you may be spending a lot of time bundled under blankets.

Time to invest in an indoor space heater that will keep you warm until spring arrives! We tracked down seven top-rated models from Amazon that are all on sale right now. Stop shivering and score these deals ASAP!

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater for Home with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer and Remote Control, 23 Inches, 1500W, Silver, 755320, 8.5″L x 7.25″W x 23″H, Silver
Lasko
You save: 21%

Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

$55$70
  • Description
This is the No. 1 Bestseller in Indoor Electric Space Heaters on Amazon! With over 60,000 reviews, this device delivers durability and warmth on a large scale.
See It!
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use, Silver
GiveBest
You save: 48%

GiveBest 2-in-1 Heater Fan

$31$60
  • Description
And this is the No. 2 Bestseller in Indoor Electric Space Heaters on Amazon! This 2-in-1 heater fan provides two heat levels and one cool air fan so you can use it all year long.
See It!
Kismile Small Electric Space Heater Ceramic Space Heater,Portable Heater Fan for Office with Adjustable Thermostat and Overheat Protection ETL Listed for Kitchen, 750W/1500W(Silver)
Kismile
You save: 33%

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater

$20$30
  • Description
This portable space heater is perfect for smaller spaces! One customer commented, ‘This compact device packs a powerful punch, quickly warming up my room even in the coldest winter days.’
See It!
Elevoke Space Heaters for Indoor Use, 1500W PTC Electric Heater with 90°Adjustable Angle, Fast Safety Heat, Small Portable Heater for Office Home(Yellow)
Elevoke
You save: 40%

Elevoke Electric Heater With Adjustable Angle

$30$50
  • Description
Shoppers say that this mini heater is small but mighty!
See It!
FARADAY Space Heater for Indoor Use Ultra Quiet Space Heaters with Thermostat 1500W Fast Heating Portable Small Room Heaters for Bedroom Office Home Black
FARADAY
You save: 38%

Faraday Space Heater for Indoor Use

$50$80
  • Description
Featuring an oscillating function, a timer setting and overheat protection, this space heater is high-tech! Plus, reviewers rave that it’s very quiet.
See It!
Space Heater for Indoor Use, 1500W PTC Ceramic Heater with Thermostat, Small Space Heater 2S Rapid Heating, 3 Modes, Electric Portable Heater with Safety Protection for Bedroom, Quiet Office
Oprunsy
You save: 37%

Oprunsy Space Heater with Thermostat

$17$27
  • Description
The least expensive option on this list, this space heater includes three heat settings and safety protection.
See It!
KNKA Space Heaters for Indoor Use, Portable Electric Heater with Thermostat, 90° Oscillation, 4 Mode, 12H Timer, 1500W Fast Safe Heating Ceramic Heater for Bedroom, Home, Office - ETL Certified, 9.4"
KNKA
You save: 32%

KNKA Portable Electric Space Heater

$34$50
  • Description
Complete with 90° oscillation, LED display and touch control, a timer, heat settings and tip-over protection, this space heater is top of the line!
See It!

