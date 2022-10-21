Curl Up and Get Cozy With the 11 Best Chunky Knit Blankets for Fall and Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like our blankets like we like our peanut butter — the chunkier, the better. Now that the coziest time of year has officially commenced, all we want to do is spend our time curled up under a chunky knit blanket! Just add a warm fire, a cup of hot cocoa and Love Is Blind Season 3, and we’ll be here until the spring.

Safe to say a soft blanket is a fall and winter necessity. Whether you’re cuddling for cuffing season or just bundling up on your own, a go-to throw will get you through the cold weather. But blankets don’t just belong on your couch! You can keep these knits in your bedroom or office for extra insulation when temperatures drop.

How We Chose the Best Chunky Knit Blankets

When it comes to choosing the best blankets for your home, comfort is key! We made sure to scour the sites for the chunkiest, coziest, cutest blankets on the market. Oversized is optimal! Our goal was to find toasty throws that look and feel like your favorite sweater (just in time for sweater weather). Most of these blankets feature textured weave fabric, a breathable style that elevates any space.

Blankets can end up costing a pretty penny, so we tried to track down affordable options that won’t break the bank. Many of the items on this list are currently on sale — sold! And because everyone has different color preferences, we picked throws that come in a variety of shades to suit your fancy. These blankets also make perfect gifts for the holidays!

Winter is coming, so get ready with these 11 super snuggly blankets!

1. Abound Chunky Knit Blanket Throw

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams recently took to Amazon Live to recommend this chunky knit blanket. “I think this is an amazing gift to give somebody for the holidays because it is so soft and I can’t see anybody not wanting to snuggle up in this almost immediately,” she said. “It’s gorgeous!” Another shopper compared this blanket to being “wrapped in a cloud.” Dreamy!

Pros:

Soft and snuggly

Comes gift-wrapped with a satin bow

Cons:

Mostly rave reviews, but a few shoppers say there’s a slight odor

Available at: Amazon

2. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

This bestselling Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw is the Bentley of blankets. Luxuriously soft and surprisingly stretchy, this viral throw comes in 13 different colors. Even Chrissy Teigen sung this blanket’s praises: “If you are struggling for a Christmas gift for someone, get them a barefoot dreams blanket. I use mine 365. It stretches and wraps over your shoulders and feet and nothing else compares.” Sold!

Pros:

Popular

Super soft

Celeb seal of approval

Cons:

Some say it sheds and snags

Available at: Nordstrom

3. Adyrescia Chunky Knit Blanket Throw

Elevate your home decor with this textured knit throw! One shopper gushed, “It is sooo soft and thick. The size of the ‘holes’ in the knit pattern gives the throw so much texture and character!” Snuggly yet sophisticated, this blanket earned almost entirely five-star reviews.

Pros:

Soft

Top-rated

Cons:

None! Majority five-star reviews

Available at: Amazon

4. Kelly Clarkson Home Madison Handmade Chunky Double Knit Throw

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — is there anything Kelly Clarkson can’t do? The singer and talk show host has her own home goods line at Wayfair, featuring this chunky double knit throw. One customer called this blanket “beautiful and soft. I’ve seen the same brand in stores for much more. Love the texture it brings to the room.”

Pros:

Super soft

High quality

Cons:

Some warn that the weaving is too loose and “holey”

Available at: Wayfair

5. Bigacogo Chenille Chunky Knit Blanket Throw

According to one self-proclaimed blanket junkie, “This is my new couch favorite! Get one! So cozy and comfortable… but breathable too! Made with jumbo chenille yarn, this handknit crochet blanket is unbelievably soft! Perfect for cozy movie nights or Lazy Sundays.

Pros:

Super soft chenille yarn

Comfortable

Cons:

One reviewer said the fabric falls apart

Available at: Amazon

6. Bearaby Organic Cotton Weighted Knit Blanket

Every single reviewer minus one gave this weighted knit blanket five stars! And we can see why — made with organic cotton, this chunky knit helps with stress relief and enhanced sleep. As one reviewer reported, “Sleep has never been better!! This woven blanket allows the air to flow. Have not had any issues with becoming too warm.”

Pros:

Helps you get a good night’s sleep

Breathable

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

7. Colorblock Chunky Knit Wool Throw Blanket

Pretty in pink! This one-of-a-kind color-block blanket feels like an extra-large version of a knit scarf. Made with 100% wool, this cozy throw will keep you warm all winter long. “It is heavy-thick-chunky,” one customer described. “A warm bear hug!” We’ll definitely bear that in mind.

Pros:

Pretty pink shades

Heavy and chunky

Cons:

Customers say it sheds

Available at: Anthropologie

8. Casaluna Oversized Solid Bed Throw

One customer called this oversized throw the “most comfortable blanket I’ve ever owned.” Sign Us up! This chic knitted blanket adds luxe texture and warmth to any space. Available in three neutral shades — dark grey, beige and warm brown — this heavyweight throw will match any decor you may own.

Pros:

Heavy knit

Comfy

Cons:

Some say it snags easily

Available at: Target

9. Comtest Chunky Knit Throw Blanket Chenille

Want to snuggle under a thick blanket without overheating? This chunky chenille throw might just be exactly what you’re looking for! Just read this review: “Sleeping with it is the best cause it’s thick and soft like a pillow but it has holes because it’s knitted so it does not get too hot.” Sweet dreams!

Pros:

So soft

Large

Cons:

Mostly positive reviews

Available at: Walmart

10. Modenna Chunky Knit Blanket Handmade Soft Warm Throw

Picture this: it’s a chilly winter night, and you’re getting cozy on the couch with a cup of tea. You just lit a candle and are about to dive into a new book. A draft of air sweeps in from the snow falling outside, and you reach for a warm blanket to keep you toasty.

When we imagine that scenario, this is the type of knit throw we want to wrap around ourselves! Soft and snuggly, this chunky blanket comes in a variety of color options.

Pros:

Soft and snuggly

Multiple color options

Cons:

On the pricier side

Available at: Walmart

11. Asawer Knitted Acrylic Throw

Last but certainly not least, this stylish throw blanket that is currently on sale! Drape this layer decoratively over a chair for a textured touch or cuddle with this warm blanket on a cold day. It’s super soft and cozy!

Pros:

Soft

Comfy

Cons:

Smaller than expected

Available at: Wayfair

Other Chunky Knit Blankets We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your home decor? Check out more picks below:

