The Weighted Blanket Topping Best-Of Lists Is Available Now

A proper night’s rest is an essential component of a healthy and happy life. Still, it can seem hard to come by if you experience anxiety, battle insomnia, or share a bed with someone who runs hot. If racing thoughts, restless legs, and long nights tossing and turning sound familiar to you, you’ve probably tried just about every sleep aid out there.

The process can be frustrating.

Rather than taking another pill or trying another sleepy time tea, have you considered a weighted blanket? It might sound a little simple, but weighted blankets have been shown to help people with sleep struggles fall asleep and stay asleep.

There are so many weighted blanket brands out there, so we went on a hunt to find the best one. As it turns out, we didn’t have to look long. Everyone seems to be talking about Baloo, a cool, plastic-free weighted blanket that is focused on improving sleep.

Keep reading to discover more about what sets Baloo apart from other weighted blankets and why Wirecutter from The New York Times named it one of the best weighted blankets out there.

If you already want to experience Baloo’s blanket for yourself, head to their website — and start your journey to a better night’s sleep.

How Baloo Became Everyone’s Favorite Weighted Blanket

Baloo regularly tops best-of lists when it comes to weighted blankets and comforters, and it’s easy to see why.

A Restful Night’s Sleep

Many other weighted blanket brands are focused on helping you feel more relaxed on the couch, but Baloo knows the most important place to soothe anxiety is in bed — that’s where stress can do the most damage, especially as you’re floating off to dreamland. More stress means more sleep deprivation and a harder time staying focused during the day. That’s why Baloo champions its comforters and blankets, which are designed to be used at bedtime.

So, do Baloo’s weighted blankets actually work? A quick glance at their verified reviews will tell you everything:

“I’ve been using my first Baloo blanket for about five years now. I sleep so soundly and comfily. I miss it so much when traveling. It has been washed many times and is holding up well. Great quality; I highly recommend.” – Elizabeth J.

“I want to tell the world how your blanket has changed my sleep, it is like taking a sleeping pill but not taking any medication. I love this blanket and kudos to the persons that developed it. The rest I get is incredible. Thank you so very much for changing my life, I would shout it from the rooftops” – J. Peters

“We know weighted blankets and this is a good one. Perfect size/weight, high quality. Worth every penny (said the penny pincher).” – Tanya V.

These are only a few of many five-star reviews from customers who say Baloo’s weighted blankets have changed their lives and improved their sleep.

But don’t just take their word for it — visit Baloo’s website, and try this game-changing blanket for yourself.

No Plastic, No Worries

Not all weighted blankets are made the same way. When the idea started to get attention and “go viral,” many brands hopped on the trend and focused on producing as many blankets as possible … as cheaply as possible.

Baloo is different. All of Baloo’s blankets are made with soft, breathable cotton (which is a big reason why they won’t make you feel uncomfortably warm) and contain no plastic or synthetic materials. Weighted blankets get their weight from small glass microbeads which are placed within the lining. These microbeads evenly distribute weight to apply the pressure that you’ll feel when you lay beneath one.

Many other brands of weighted blankets use plastic microbeads. Baloo only uses lab-tested lead-free glass microbeads, so you can literally sleep easy beneath their comforters and blankets, knowing no harmful chemicals are touching your body.

We spend much of our life in bed. Increasingly, it’s becoming clear just how important it is that we surround ourselves with safe, natural materials — for us and for the world.

Baloo is committed to being a plastic-free brand, and the company does not use plastic at any stage of their production, including the packaging that their blankets and comforters arrive in.

In addition to their commitment to being plastic-free, the brand is also carbon-neutral through a partnership with SeaTrees. SeaTrees replants mangrove forests on the island of Biak, Indonesia, and restores kelp forests off the coast of California to help support ecosystems that sequester carbon dioxide and provide a rich environment for local wildlife.

Highly Recommended

There’s a reason why Baloo tends to top best-of lists. Baloo has distinguished itself as a weighted blanket brand that truly prioritizes sleep and puts care into their products. All of Baloo’s products at every weight are safe to machine wash, ensuring a long-term lifespan.

Wirecutter, The New York Times’ product-reviewing arm, described Baloo’s weighted blanket as a “well-balanced, crisp, quilt-like blanket holds its own on a well-dressed bed.”

Like Baloo’s army of positive and dedicated fans, Wirecutter found that Baloo’s blankets hold up well over time:

“The Baloo blanket has garnered some of the most enthusiastic reviews among testers who have tried it for an extended period of time. One long-term tester reports that the blanket, including the duvet cover, has remained in good shape over the past three months, even after a machine-wash-and-dry cycle. Another tester says that he even used the Baloo during the summer, and it didn’t feel hot.”

In addition to being a Wirecutter Pick for 2022, Baloo was recognized by Health Magazine’s 2022 Sleep Awards and rated “Best Cooling Weighted Blanket” by the Sleep Foundation.

How Do Baloo’s Weighted Blankets Help You Sleep?

Baloo’s incredible reviews are encouraging, but some people prefer to do their own research — we get that. Let’s discuss the science behind weighted blankets, so you can see if it sounds like something that could work for you.

Proper Sleep Is Essential for Health

The science backing a full night’s rest has existed for a while, but it seems every few years, we get a new piece of evidence that cements it.

Sleep allows the body to recharge. When we’re asleep, our brain triggers certain essential bodily functions. Ensuring that you’re getting enough hours means you’re setting yourself up for success not only the next day but in general.

Life doesn’t always honor how much we need that sleep. Work, family life, social life, and personal mental health issues can all become obstacles to getting a full eight hours, not to mention all that screen time we rack up during the day and before going to sleep. When you’re stressed, it can feel impossible to just turn off, close your eyes, and drift to bed.

That’s where weighted blankets can really shine.

Weighted Blankets Are Help With Anxiety

Weighted blankets have recently become extremely popular among the general public, but the item was actually created to help people with autism-related sensory issues. They’ve also been used in hospitals for a long time to help treat PTSD and insomnia.

Weighted blankets work by mimicking the sensation of deep touch pressure, which has therapeutic effects on our parasympathetic and sympathetic systems. This pressure releases certain neurotransmitters that have an overall calming effect on the body.

If you’ve never slept with a weighted blanket before, you might be concerned about the pressure — and it’s true that some people have found other weighted blanket brands too heavy.

That’s what’s so refreshing about Baloo. The brand makes a variety of weights for different kinds of sleepers. They recommend their lightest weights (nine and 12 pounds) for side sleepers or anyone with joint sensitivity, such as in the knees, hips, or back. Back or stomach sleepers can probably handle heavier weights (20 and 25 pounds), while a side-sleeper might opt for something lighter.

Whatever the case, you can try out the blanket you think is a strong fit and easily return it for a different weight during Baloo’s 30-day no-risk return policy. If you’d like some help picking out the right weight for you, Baloo has a quick interactive quiz on their website.

Take Baloo’s quiz today, and find the weighted blanket of your dreams.

Baloo Blankets Stay Cool and Breathable

Another big selling point for Baloo is that they won’t make you overheat like some other heavy blankets.

Because Baloo blankets are made with 100% cotton, they’re totally breathable and cool. The glass microbeads within the blanket do not trap heat like other plastic microbeads, so you won’t feel stuffy or suffocated beneath Baloo products.

Customers have used Baloo blankets through summers and said the product is no hotter than your average quilt. If heat is contributing to your tossing and turning, Baloo can be the solution you’ve been seeking.

Baloo’s Weighted Blankets Are Well Worth a Try

After years of frustrating nights of sleep, Baloo is helping thousands of people reclaim their sleep schedule and wake up feeling refreshed. If you’ve dealt with sleep issues before, it might be time to try a weighted blanket.

The best part about Baloo is that you won’t have to sacrifice style. Their products are refined, stylish, and available in lots of colors.

Head to their website to check out their entire line of weighted sleep products, including comforters and throw blankets. Sweet dreams!

